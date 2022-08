Vinkit oman talouden hallintaan - alle 25-vuotiaiden vaikeasti velkaantuneiden velkamäärät kasvaneet

Intrum AB – Interim results April - June 2022 21.7.2022 08:51:29 EEST | Tiedote

- Seasonally strong second quarter with record new servicing sales, up 60 per cent compared to same quarter 2021 - Portfolio Investments delivered record gross collections, outperforming the active forecast by 15 per cent · Continued delivery on key priorities, organic growth and transformation program – with no visible adverse impact from rising economic uncertainty - Well positioned from a capacity and capability perspective to support clients’ increasing new case inflows and expanded need for our services - ONE Intrum program progressing at full speed and well on track, good progress across all initiatives and continuous increase of volumes