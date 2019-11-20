Virta gives the Electric Vehicle driver a new personal power plant

Virta, one of the leading EV charging platforms in Europe, connects all the key players in the EV ecosystem through Virta smart platform. As a pioneer and industry leader in providing innovative end-to-end V2G solutions, Virta provides a variety of leading edge private and public smart charging services for EV drivers and companies.

Virta can now make the EV driver the decision maker in the energy system. They can use an electric car as a big battery on wheels to support the energy system by enabling the customer to run an EV charging business of any size efficiently anywhere in the world, with their own brand. Over 250 professional charging network owners with more than 50 EV charging brands and more than 150 000 monthly charging events are currently operating their EV charging services on Virta platform.

Climate change reshapes our world. 2/3 of the world CO2 emissions come from fuel combustion produced by energy and transport sector. The pillars of solving the climate change are electrifying everything with zero-carbon power, decarbonization of electricity production and electrification of energy consumption. Virta is on a mission to provide solutions to the climate change by bringing electric mobility in our everyday life and into the energy system and EV enables reducing emissions significantly. The EV driver can truly be a crucial part of controlling the world energy system. While you sleep, your EV works for the planet

Virta builds the world of tomorrow with smart, hassle-free, readily available EV charging that is a natural part of the infrastructure. Virta has recently won the Best Energy Product Brand in the World at the CHARGE Awards and the Technology Innovation Award by Frost & Sullivan.

Link to Virta V2G charging video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b3ZgF4X9BdQ&t=8s

