Virta sai 85 miljoonan euron kasvurahoituksen

Paree Group: 50-Year-Old Paree Group's Renewed Business Strategy Seeks Solutions to Wellbeing and Sustainability Issues 31.3.2023 11:00:00 EEST | Tiedote

Paree Group, a family of companies with Finnish roots and comprising of subsidiaries Serres Oy, Innokas Medical Oy, Vieser Oy, and Cubist IT Ab turns 50 this year. To mark the anniversary, Paree Group renewed its business strategy and is now celebrating its anniversary with an eye to the future.