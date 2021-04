Virtuaalisessa (Ever)green Alvar Aalto -tutkijaseminaarissa 6.-7.5.2021 koolla kansainväliset arkkitehtuurin huippututkijat

The 15th Alvar Aalto Symposium opens new horizons to the future of industry 14.4.2021 15:41:03 EEST | Press release

What is the path from ideal communities to sustainable industrial ecosystems? How are megatrends; digitalization, new technologies, urbanization, climate change and the demands of sustainable development changing industrial fabrication and design? Factory environments have always inspired art, literature and film. Which kind of environments and architecture does the industrial productions create in the future? On the other hand, what are the possibilities for reuse and regeneration of progressive historical industrial premises? How is renovation carried out following the principles of sustainable development, and for the needs of the future? And not forgetting Alvar Aalto’s concern for the human scale.