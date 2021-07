Void − A Psychodrama -nykytanssiteos luo ilmaisua äärimmäiselle kokemukselle

The Void − A Psychodrama contemporary dance piece attempts to express extreme experiences 26.7.2021 11:00:00 EEST | Press release

Jenni-Elina von Bagh’s contemporary dance work Void − A Psychodrama will premiere at Cultural Centre Caisa on August 7. Three virtuoso performers – Jyrki Karttunen, Outi Markkula and Johannes Purovaara – form a network intertwined with stage elements surrendering to the experience of the undefined.