Voimakkaat tuulet ovat hajottaneet sinilevän pintakukintoja sisävesillä ja merellä

Unstable weather has kept the blue-green algae situation calm in lakes, surface blooms observed at sea 3.8.2023 13:09:15 EEST | Press release

Somewhat less blue-green algae have been observed in lakes and coastal areas than last week, but blue-green algae may still appear mixed with water. Cloudy weather has limited satellite observations in sea areas. However, blue-green algae surface blooms have been detected in places south of Hanko in the open sea area of the Gulf of Finland.