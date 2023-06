Voitto Suomeen: Helsinki-Vantaa valittu vuoden 2023 Euroopan parhaaksi lentoasemaksi

Finavia is developing Kuusamo Airport: due to repairs, there will be no flights from 17 July to 15 August 2023 31.5.2023 12:50:44 EEST | Press release

Over the summer, airport company Finavia will replace the runway lighting system at Kuusamo Airport and resurface the apron and taxiway. Due to ongoing repair work, there will be a one-month break in flights to and from Kuusamo Airport from mid-July to mid-August.