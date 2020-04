Vuoden 2020 perusavustukset urheiluseuroille

Asuntosäätiö’s valuable materials now published in search service Finna 15.4.2020 16:16:37 EEST | Press release

Asuntosäätiö (‘Housing Foundation’) was one of the major housing construction and community planning operators in Finland in the 1950s–1970s. High-quality architecture, close ties to nature and the idea of neighbourhoods’ social diversity were amongst its focal points. Now, the first batch of Asuntosäätiö’s archives have been published in the Espoo City Museum’s search service, Finna, available in Finnish at ekm.finna.fi.