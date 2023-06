Vuoden 2023 Kultaranta-keskustelut alkavat sunnuntaina

President Niinistö to visit Brazil 26.5.2023 16:05:00 EEST | Press release

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Press release 20/2023 26 May 2023 President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö will make an official visit to Brazil on 1–2 June 2023. The visit will begin on Thursday 1 June with a meeting with President of Brazil Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in Brasília. In their discussions, the Presidents will address as the geopolitical situation, common global challenges, topical regional questions and the bilateral relations between Finland and Brazil. President Niinistö's programme will also include discussions with, among others, Veneziano Vital do Rêgo, First Vice President of the Federal Senate, and Arthur Lira, President of the Chamber of Deputies. On Friday 2 June, President Niinistö will visit São Paulo, where he will meet Tarcísio de Freitas, Governor of the State of São Paulo, and participate in a business event organised by the Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo. The event will also be attended by representatives of