Vuoden kasvuyritykset 2021 ovat Luomoa Oy ja Unikie Oy

SUPERFINNS® growth program: Nordea and leading capital investors believe that VideoVisit will be Finland’s next global breakthrough 25.10.2021 14:43:29 EEST | Tiedote

Nordea and Finland’s capital investors Inventure, Nordic FoodTech, Superhero, Voima Ventures, Takoa Invest chose VideoVisit as the most promising growth company in the SUPERFINNS® growth program.