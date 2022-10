Vuoden keittokirja on Sienihullu

Next autumn’s Habitare to focus on strengthening ties between people and doing things together 26.10.2022 08:30:00 EEST | Press release

Next year’s instalment of Habitare, Finland’s leading furniture, design and interior decoration event, will emphasise being and doing things together. The theme, Together, speaks about our need to feel togetherness in today’s world, but also about our duty to take care of nature and each other, together. Habitare will be held at Messukeskus in Helsinki from 13 to 17 September 2023.