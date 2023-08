Vuoden mallitalo julkistettiin Asuntomessuilla – voittaja on Merenrantojen ekologinen koti Cabin Havsstrand

Expert study: Finnish know-how in building floating houses is of interest around the world – in Finland, the industry is held back by the lack of guidelines 31.7.2023 10:40:10 EEST | Press release

Floating housing construction in Finland has remained at the level of individual experiments, even though Finnish floating construction know-how is already being used as an export product in the world. The expert report commissioned by Finland’s Housing Fair describes what kind of opportunities and challenges there are for floating residential construction in Finland. According to the report, in order for floating construction to become common in Finland, it needs guidelines and more extensive experiments.