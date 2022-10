Vuoden vanhusteko 2022: Lahden Lähimmäispalvelu ry:n Kiinni elämässä -toiminta

Ilmarinen’s Interim Report 1 January to 30 June 2022: Premiums written growing strongly, return on investments negative, solvency remained good 16.8.2022 11:12:16 EEST | Press release

The return on Ilmarinen’s investment portfolio was -6.2 (8.9 per cent), i.e. EUR 3.8 billion negative due to falling stock prices and rising interest rates. The market value of investments fell to EUR 56.7 (60.8) billion. The long-term average return on investments was 5.9 per cent. This corresponds to an annual real return of 4.1 per cent.