Wapice recognized as Winner for 2019 Microsoft Application Innovation Partner of the Year Award

Wapice was announced it has won the 2019 Microsoft Application Innovation Partner of the Year Award. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

— “We are deeply honored and extremely proud of being recognized by Microsoft with the award” says Pasi Tuominen, CEO of Wapice, and continues “IoT-TICKET® truly is the most complete, modern and easy-to-use solution to create production-grade Internet of Things (IoT) applications fast. Teaming up IoT-TICKET®, our IoT Productivity Studio, with Microsoft Azure cloud service is creating a winning combination for our customers. Azure provides a global scalable cloud platform, while IoT-TICKET® reduces the development times of IoT applications significantly, increasing innovation cycles exponentially and offering the possibility of immediate return on investment.”

Awards were presented in several categories, with winners chosen from a set of more than 2,900 entrants from 115 countries worldwide. Wapice was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in the area of IoT Application Innovation.

The Application Innovation Partner of the Year Award recognizes a partner who has a track record of delivering solutions based on Microsoft’s Application Development, Data, and AI platform capabilities where they consistently transform customers’ digital innovation strategies. The winning partner has demonstrated a deep understanding of their customers' business challenges and has helped motivate adoption of new development approaches and practices

— “It’s an honor to recognize finalists and winners of the Microsoft 2019 Partner of the Year Awards,” said Gavriella Schuster, Corporate Vice President, One Commercial Partner, Microsoft Corp. “These companies are successfully leading their industries, building intelligent solutions, addressing complex business challenges and making more possible for customers around the world. I’m honored to congratulate each winner and finalist.”

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered exceptional Microsoft-based solutions during the past year.