Watch BizWireTV: Amazon Announces Date for Third Annual Prime Day and Lady Gaga Teaches Class in a New PSA
6.7.2017 15:08 | Business Wire
On the latest BizWireTV, catch the latest products and services jumping off of The Launch Pad and who’s using some Star Power. Also see what’s happening in the startup world with the Accelerator Report, featuring the VC Watch and this week’s Startup Standout.
This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170706005305/en/
BizWireTV is hosted by Jordyn Rolling (Photo: Business Wire)
Sponsored Headline
Bond Market Pioneer Takes on Wall Street’s Love Affair with Fixed Income Mutual Funds, Launching BondSavvy.
Top of the Wire
Amazon announces third annual Prime Day – 30 hours, hundreds of thousands of deals on July 11.
A core component of the video programming is news-related data analysis powered by Business Wire’s NewsTrak reports and NUVI social media tracking. BizWireTV is hosted by Jordyn Rolling.
Latest episode features: Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN), Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B), Calvin Klein (NYSE:PVH), Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB), Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS), POWERADE (NYSE:KO) and Staples (NASDAQ:SPLS).
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170706005305/en/
