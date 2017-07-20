Watch BizWireTV: AR/VR Innovator Leap Motion Looks to Expand Globally and Stephen Curry, Serena Williams and Other Sports Stars Win Big at Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Sports 2017

20.7.2017 15:08 | Business Wire

On the latest BizWireTV, catch the latest Quick Biz Hits and who’s using some Star Power. Also see what’s happening in the startup world with the Accelerator Report, featuring the VC Watch and this week’s Startup Standout.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170720005302/en/

BizWireTV is hosted by Jordyn Rolling (Photo: Business Wire)

Now you can watch BizWireTV, and the latest breakthroughs in tech from the biggest brands, on any screen you want by downloading the new app through the Apple TV and iPhone App Store and Google Play for Android devices.

Sponsored Headline

The State of Channel Marketing: IDG Research study reveals crossroads, opportunity for channel marketers.

Top of the Wire

Leap Motion announces $50 million in Series C funding led by J.P. Morgan Asset Management.

Watch BizWireTV to see more disruptors as well as the top 5 trending stories of the week!

A core component of the video programming is news-related data analysis powered by Business Wire’s NewsTrak reports and NUVI social media tracking. BizWireTV is hosted by Jordyn Rolling.

Watch new episodes of BizWireTV every Thursday, premiering at 6am on BizWireTV.com.

Latest episode features: Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Burger King (NYSE:QSR), Nickelodeon (NASDAQ:VIA) (NASDAQ:VIAB), Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP), Viacom (NASDAQ:VIA) (NASDAQ:VIAB), Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and Williams Sonoma (NYSE:WSM).

About Business Wire:

Business Wire, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure. Investor relations, public relations, public policy and marketing professionals rely on Business Wire to accurately distribute market-moving news and multimedia, host online newsrooms and IR websites, build content marketing platforms, generate social engagements and provide audience analysis that improves interaction with specified target markets. Founded in 1961, Business Wire is a trusted source for news organizations, journalists, investment professionals and regulatory authorities, delivering news directly into editorial systems and leading online news sources via its multi-patented simultaneous NX Network. Business Wire has 29 offices worldwide to securely meet the varying needs of communications professionals and news consumers. In 2015, Business Wire teamed up with Al Roker Entertainment to create BizWireTV, a weekly digital video news program that features the top trending news releases that cross the wire.

Learn more at services.BusinessWire.com and Tempo, the Business Wire resource for industry trends; follow updates on Twitter: @businesswire or on Facebook.

Click here to subscribe to Mobile Alerts for Business Wire.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170720005302/en/

Contact information

Business Wire

Scott Fedonchik, +1-212-752-9600