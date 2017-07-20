Watch BizWireTV: AR/VR Innovator Leap Motion Looks to Expand Globally and Stephen Curry, Serena Williams and Other Sports Stars Win Big at Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Sports 2017
20.7.2017 15:08 | Business Wire
On the latest BizWireTV, catch the latest Quick Biz Hits and who’s using some Star Power. Also see what’s happening in the startup world with the Accelerator Report, featuring the VC Watch and this week’s Startup Standout.
This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170720005302/en/
BizWireTV is hosted by Jordyn Rolling (Photo: Business Wire)
Now you can watch BizWireTV, and the latest breakthroughs in tech from the biggest brands, on any screen you want by downloading the new app through the Apple TV and iPhone App Store and Google Play for Android devices.
Sponsored Headline
The State of Channel Marketing: IDG Research study reveals crossroads, opportunity for channel marketers.
Top of the Wire
Leap Motion announces $50 million in Series C funding led by J.P. Morgan Asset Management.
Watch BizWireTV to see more disruptors as well as the top 5 trending stories of the week!
A core component of the video programming is news-related data analysis powered by Business Wire’s NewsTrak reports and NUVI social media tracking. BizWireTV is hosted by Jordyn Rolling.
Watch new episodes of BizWireTV every Thursday, premiering at 6am on BizWireTV.com.
Latest episode features: Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Burger King (NYSE:QSR), Nickelodeon (NASDAQ:VIA) (NASDAQ:VIAB), Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP), Viacom (NASDAQ:VIA) (NASDAQ:VIAB), Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and Williams Sonoma (NYSE:WSM).
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170720005302/en/
Contact information
Business Wire
Scott Fedonchik, +1-212-752-9600
