Watch BizWireTV: BuzzFeed Gets in the Smart Appliance Game and Popular Lip Sync Battle Comes to Nickelodeon with Host Nick Cannon
3.8.2017 15:08 | Business Wire
On BizWireTV, catch the latest Quick Biz Hits and Star Power. Also see what’s happening in the startup world with the Accelerator Report, featuring the VC Watch and this week’s Startup Standout.
This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170803005291/en/
BizWireTV is hosted by Jordyn Rolling (Photo: Business Wire)
Now you can watch BizWireTV, and the latest breakthroughs in tech from the biggest brands, on any screen you want by downloading the new app through the Apple TV and iPhone App Store and Google Play for Android devices.
Top of the Wire
SIGGRAPH 2017 announces highlights from this year’s Emerging Technologies, Studio and Real-Time Live! Programs.
Watch BizWireTV to see more disruptors as well as the top 5 trending stories of the week!
A core component of the video programming is news-related data analysis powered by Business Wire’s NewsTrak reports and NUVI social media tracking. BizWireTV is hosted by Jordyn Rolling.
Watch new episodes of BizWireTV every Thursday, premiering at 6am on BizWireTV.com.
Latest episode features: Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Barnes & Noble (NYSE:BKS), Bounty (NYSE:PG), Chipotle (NYSE:CMG), Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) and Nickelodeon (NASDAQ:VIA) (NASDAQ:VIAB).
About Business Wire:
Business Wire, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure. Investor relations, public relations, public policy and marketing professionals rely on Business Wire to accurately distribute market-moving news and multimedia, host online newsrooms and IR websites, build content marketing platforms, generate social engagements and provide audience analysis that improves interaction with specified target markets. Founded in 1961, Business Wire is a trusted source for news organizations, journalists, investment professionals and regulatory authorities, delivering news directly into editorial systems and leading online news sources via its multi-patented simultaneous NX Network. Business Wire has 29 offices worldwide to securely meet the varying needs of communications professionals and news consumers. In 2015, Business Wire teamed up with Al Roker Entertainment to create BizWireTV, a weekly digital video news program that features the top trending news releases that cross the wire.
Learn more at services.BusinessWire.com and Tempo, the Business Wire resource for industry trends; follow updates on Twitter: @businesswire or on Facebook.
Click here to subscribe to Mobile Alerts for Business Wire.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170803005291/en/
Contact information
Business Wire
Scott Fedonchik, +1-212-752-9600
Tietoja julkaisijasta
http://www.businesswire.com
For more than 50 years, Business Wire has been the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Business Wire
Pacific Drilling Announces Second-Quarter 2017 Results3.8.2017 16:00 | Tiedote
Pacific Drilling S.A. (NYSE: PACD) today announced a net loss for second-quarter 2017 of $138.1 million or $6.48 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $99.8 million or $4.69 per diluted share for first-quarter 2017, and net income of $8.2 million or $0.39 per diluted share for second-quarter 2016. CEO Paul Reese said, “Despite a very challenging market which has significantly impacted our revenues, we achieved solid operational performance with a second-quarter revenue efficiency of 95.5% and continued strong cost control. Lately, we have received an increase in market inquiries for projects in several deepwater regions of the world starting sometime in 2018, which is promising.” Mr. Reese continued, “On behalf of the entire Company, I would like to personally thank Chris Beckett, my predecessor as CEO, under whose leadership Pacific Drilling has grown into a highly r
MPEG LA Announces Call for Patents Essential to ATSC 3.03.8.2017 15:30 | Tiedote
World licensing leader MPEG LA, LLC announced today a call for patents essential to ATSC 3.0 standards in order to facilitate, for the convenience of the market, creation of a joint license to the intellectual property of leading ATSC 3.0 developers on which those standards are based.* ATSC 3.0 is a set of next generation TV standards offering mobile television; enhanced personalization and interactivity including location-specific emergency alerts and consumer-directed advertising; advanced signal and data delivery; efficient spectrum usage; and enhanced video including high dynamic range (HDR), high frame rate (HFR), wide color gamut (WCG) and 4K UHD features. ATSC 3.0 broadcasts are beginning in the Republic of Korea this year, and are expected to begin next year in the US. “ATSC 3.0 represents a significant technological leap over current ATSC broadcast standard
euNetworks Performance Update for Second Quarter 20173.8.2017 15:27 | Tiedote
euNetworks is a European facilities based horizontally integrated bandwidth infrastructure provider that sells focus products to target customers. Our key drivers of bandwidth growth are data centre and cloud connectivity. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170803005655/en/ Q2 2017 performance update (Photo: Business Wire) In the second quarter euNetworks continued its strong growth trajectory. Total revenue grew 5% from Q2 2016 reaching €33.8m, with recurring revenue from the focus products of Fibre, Wavelengths and Ethernet up 11% from Q2 2016, despite adverse currency impact. Adjusted EBITDA grew 17% from Q2 2016. Capital investment in Q2 2017 was €16.9m, up 5% from Q2 2016. The majority of capital invested in the quarter was allocated to specific customer
Saudi Arabia Approves Oncothermia, the Latest Technology in Cancer Treatment3.8.2017 13:38 | Tiedote
After being approved in over 30 countries, the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) approved the use of Oncothermia (modulated electro-hyperthermia, mEHT), the latest complementary cancer treatment technology. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170803005553/en/ New cancer treatment machine in Saudi Arabia (Photo: AETOS Wire) The treatment gives cancer patients enhanced quality of life, improved survival rates, and comfort during the various stages of treatment as well as promotes their physical and psychological wellbeing. “Oncothermia is basically developed from the traditional oncological hyperthermia method, one of the oldest methods in fighting diseases,” said Eng. Hani Mohammed Saeed Yamani, General Manager of HYE, Exclusive Agents of Oncothermia devices in GCC.
Clinical Innovations European Subsidiary Acquires Brenner Medical GmbH3.8.2017 13:00 | Tiedote
Clinical Innovations, one of the largest medical device companies exclusively focused on labor and delivery and the neonatal intensive care unit, has acquired Brenner Medical GmbH through its wholly owned subsidiary, Clinical Innovations Europe. The acquisition in central Europe broadens Clinical Innovations’ infrastructure in Europe and overall global presence. The purchase will also provide a platform to improve product reach in Germany, the continent’s largest economy. “Brenner Medical has been a strong partner for many years, and together, our devices allow clinicians to innovate and improve patient outcomes,” said Steve Cash, senior vice president of global sales at Clinical Innovations. “Brenner brings a network of world-class medical device partners and we are eager to integrate those products with our portfolio of complementary products for physicians and nurses.”
Panasonic Develops Drowsiness-Control Technology by Detecting and Predicting Driver's Level of Drowsiness3.8.2017 07:00 | Tiedote
Panasonic Corporation announced today that it has developed a drowsiness-control technology for detecting and predicting a person's level of drowsiness and allowing to stay comfortably awake. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170802006632/en/ Photo1: Detecting drowsiness by observing the blinking features: The system extracts an outline of the eyes and monitors time-sequence shifts in blinking features by checking the opening between the eyelids. (Graphic: Business Wire) Video available at https://youtu.be/CT4qnpMnrxg This technology, which can help prevent drowsy driving, detects a driver's shallow drowsiness1 at the initial state by accurately measuring the driver's states without physical contact, including blinking features and facial expressions, etc. captured by an in-veh
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme