Watch BizWireTV: Kiva.org Reaches Billion Dollar Mark in Crowd-Funding Loans and Nat Geo Releases Coal Documentary on Free Streaming Platforms
29.6.2017 15:08 | Business Wire
On the latest BizWireTV, catch the latest products and services jumping off of The Launch Pad, this week’s Quick Biz Hits, and who’s using some Star Power. Also see what’s happening in the startup world with the Accelerator Report, featuring the VC Watch and this week’s Startup Standout.
BizWireTV is hosted by Jordyn Rolling (Photo: Business Wire)
Now you can watch BizWireTV, and the latest breakthroughs in tech from the biggest brands, on any screen you want by downloading the new app through the Apple TV and iPhone App Store and Google Play for Android devices.
Top of the Wire
Kiva.org reaches $1 billion milestone in crowd-funding loans disbursed globally.
Watch BizWireTV to see more disruptors as well as the top 5 trending stories of the week!
A core component of the video programming is news-related data analysis powered by Business Wire’s NewsTrak reports and NUVI social media tracking. BizWireTV is hosted by Jordyn Rolling.
Watch new episodes of BizWireTV every Thursday, premiering at 6am on BizWireTV.com.
Latest episode features: BET Networks (NASDAQ: VIA, VIAB), Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC), Pandora (NYSE: P), Staples (NASDAQ: SPLS), The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company (NASDAQ: MAR), and UnitedHealthcare (NYSE: UNH).
