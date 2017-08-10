Watch BizWireTV: Staples and Lady Gaga are Spreading Kindness and Cesar Millan Brings Books to Dogs
10.8.2017 15:08 | Business Wire
On BizWireTV, catch what’s jumping off of The Launch Pad and see the latest in Star Power. Also see what’s happening in the startup world with the Accelerator Report, featuring the VC Watch and this week’s Startup Standout.
This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170810005252/en/
BizWireTV is hosted by Jordyn Rolling (Photo: Business Wire)
Now you can watch BizWireTV, and the latest breakthroughs in tech from the biggest brands, on any screen you want by downloading the new app through the Apple TV and iPhone App Store and Google Play for Android devices.
Top of the Wire
ASUS ZenFone AR on Sale in the United States.
Watch BizWireTV to see more disruptors as well as the top 5 trending stories of the week!
A core component of the video programming is news-related data analysis powered by Business Wire’s NewsTrak reports and NUVI social media tracking. BizWireTV is hosted by Jordyn Rolling.
Watch new episodes of BizWireTV every Thursday, premiering at 6am on BizWireTV.com.
Latest episode features: Audible.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), Cozi (NYSE:TIME), Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA), Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP), Staples (NASDAQ:SPLS) and The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).
About Business Wire:
Business Wire, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure. Investor relations, public relations, public policy and marketing professionals rely on Business Wire to accurately distribute market-moving news and multimedia, host online newsrooms and IR websites, build content marketing platforms, generate social engagements and provide audience analysis that improves interaction with specified target markets. Founded in 1961, Business Wire is a trusted source for news organizations, journalists, investment professionals and regulatory authorities, delivering news directly into editorial systems and leading online news sources via its multi-patented simultaneous NX Network. Business Wire has 29 offices worldwide to securely meet the varying needs of communications professionals and news consumers. In 2015, Business Wire teamed up with Al Roker Entertainment to create BizWireTV, a weekly digital video news program that features the top trending news releases that cross the wire.
Learn more at services.BusinessWire.com and Tempo, the Business Wire resource for industry trends; follow updates on Twitter: @businesswire or on Facebook.
Click here to subscribe to Mobile Alerts for Business Wire.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170810005252/en/
Contact information
Business Wire
Scott Fedonchik, +1-212-752-9600
Tietoja julkaisijasta
http://www.businesswire.com
For more than 50 years, Business Wire has been the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Business Wire
Atento Saves 60% on Total Annual Maintenance Costs Since Moving to Rimini Street in 2015 for its SAP ERP Support10.8.2017 15:00 | Tiedote
Rimini Street, Inc., a global provider of enterprise software products and services, and the leading independent support provider for Oracle and SAP products, today announced that Atento is saving 60% on its total annual SAP maintenance costs by switching from SAP to Rimini Street support two years ago. Atento is the main provider of customer relationship services and solutions in Latin America, and is among the top three companies of this sector in the world, with broad operational presence in 15 countries. In addition to the substantial savings realized, Atento can run its robust, stable and global SAP ECC 6.0 system for a minimum of 15 years with full support and no required upgrades. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170810005334/en/ Atento Saves 60% on Total Annual Maintenance Cos
Moody’s Completes Acquisition of Bureau van Dijk10.8.2017 14:00 | Tiedote
Moody’s Corporation (NYSE: MCO) announced today that it has completed its acquisition of Bureau van Dijk, a global provider of business intelligence and company information. The acquisition strengthens Moody’s position as a leader in financial risk data and analytical insight. Moody’s announced that it had agreed to acquire Bureau van Dijk on May 15, 2017 and, on July 28, 2017, that it had received clearance under the EU Merger Regulation from the European Commission. Bureau van Dijk aggregates, standardizes and distributes one of the world’s most extensive private company datasets, with coverage exceeding 220 million companies. It has partnerships with more than 160 independent information providers, creating a platform that connects customers with data that addresses a wide range of business challenges. Bureau van Dijk’s solutions support the credit analysis, investment
NATS Partners with Quintiq to Solve Complex Planning Puzzle of 1,500 Employees Handling More Than 7,000 Flights Daily10.8.2017 13:22 | Tiedote
NATS, the UK’s leading ANSP (air navigation service provider), has chosen Quintiq, a Dassault Systèmes brand, to overcome its rostering challenges in a highly complex planning environment. NATS manages air traffic over the UK as well as the eastern part of the Atlantic Ocean and provides ATC (air traffic control) services to 13 UK airports. With an operational workforce of 1,500 handling an average of 5,000 to 7,000 flights daily, NATS needs to ensure the allocation of the right people with the right skills at the right time. To achieve this NATS sought a solution to integrate rosters and resources to increase accuracy and make the planning process more efficient. NATS Chief Information Officer Gavin Walker, describes the company’s current planning challenges, “Rosters follow detailed labour rules and regulations; we’re using different planning systems, many of them requiring manual in
FlexTrade Launches Best Execution Platform Website10.8.2017 11:00 | Tiedote
FlexTrade (@FlexTrade), a global leader in multi-asset execution and order management systems, today announced the launch of a Best Execution Platform website to showcase the company’s new, comprehensive approach to ensuring Best Execution is planned, monitored and proven during the full trading life cycle. Andy Mahoney, Head of Sales at FlexTrade UK Ltd. in London, commented: “Our FlexTRADER EMS is built for Best Execution. With MiFID II approaching, we have tied together our 3 rd party integration program, expanded into fixed income, and added enhancements to our TCA application, FlexTCA , to provide our view on Best Execution across the asset classes.” The site showcases FlexTrade’s existing framework for trading, which provides clients with a customised workflow to hel
Malvern Panalytical live with Bicore’s FLIGHTMAP10.8.2017 10:01 | Tiedote
Today, Malvern Panalytical announces that it is has taken the next step to portfolio management excellence, with the roll-out of Bicore’s FLIGHTMAP portfolio management solution. The assignment was granted in combination with EY’s Financial Accounting Advisory Services (EY FAAS) division, that has a unique partnership with Bicore, the provider of FLIGHTMAP. The implementation has been started at Malvern Panalytical three months ago and is now going live. Malvern Panalytical provides solutions for the chemical, physical and structural analysis of a wide variety of materials. Their customers can be found in virtually all markets including building materials, metals, mining, food, pharma, cosmetics, polymers, oils, plastics, semiconductors, nanomaterials and many more in industries and research. They are part of the Spectris group of companies. “With this program, we tak
The LEGO Group Appoints Niels B. Christiansen as CEO10.8.2017 09:58 | Tiedote
The LEGO Group today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Niels B. Christiansen, 51, as CEO of the LEGO Group effective October 1, 2017. Christiansen was most recently CEO of global industrial technology company, Danfoss, a position he held for nine years until end of June 2017. Christiansen replaces Bali Padda, 61, a long-standing LEGO Group executive, who will assume a special advisory role with LEGO Brand Group. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170809006297/en/ The LEGO Group appoints Niels B. Christiansen as CEO (Photo: Business Wire) Jørgen Vig Knudstorp, Executive Chairman of LEGO Brand Group said, ‘Niels is a great leader who delivered outstanding results while CEO of Danfoss. There, he transformed a traditional industrial company into a technology leader. His
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme