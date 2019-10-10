We need more effective policy measures to help us decrease alcohol consumption levels in the EU, says outgoing EU Health Commissioner Vytenis Andriukaitis
Despite a recent positive trend both in the general population and children and young people, the EU is still the heaviest drinking region in the world, with the average consumption level almost twice as high as the world average.
Over one fifth of the European population, aged 15 years and above, are reporting heavy episodic drinking. Every day, about 800 people in Europe die from alcohol-attributable causes.
Alcohol is also implicated in a wide variety of social problems. Implementing cost-effective policies to reduce the burden of alcohol-related harm in the EU region is needed. The outgoing EU Health Commissioner Vytenis Andriukaitis, who is visiting Finland on Friday 11th of October for the NordAN international conference on substance abuse prevention, says there is a lot to be learnt from the Nordic approach to alcohol policy.
“The Nordic countries’ comprehensive strategies to reduce alcohol-related harm are well known: their most important measures such as limiting financial and physical availability and banning or restricting advertising are confirmed by evidence and the WHO recommendations”, notes Andriukaitis.
Minimum unit pricing is working in Scotland
Vytenis Andriukaitis finds many good examples in the Nordic and Baltic alcohol policies. “I would like to highlight the Finnish regulation addressing the rise of alcohol advertising on social media - it is one of the first examples in the field in Europe and globally”, he says.
Other good examples according to him can be found in the Baltic countries, particularly in Estonia and Lithuania, which have been taking considerable steps towards policies reducing alcohol-related harm and promoting public health. These include health warning messages, packaging rules for cheap alcohol, limiting advertising and sales, and addressing excise duties.
In Scotland there has been a decline in heavy drinking after the new legislation was applied. “For example, minimum unit pricing of alcohol in Scotland seems to have an influence especially on those price-sensitive heavy drinkers that are most affected by cheap alcohol and the related harm, and represent the greatest societal costs – and we know by now that minimum unit pricing is working in Scotland. We need similar policies in other Member States as well.”
Effective alcohol and drug policies can reduce social inequalities
In European countries, acute and chronic harm from alcohol and drug consumption often falls more heavily on certain population groups, particularly those with a lower socioeconomic status.
“I do think that developing and implementing effective alcohol and drug policies can contribute to preventing and reducing social inequalities”, says Andriukaitis.
EU is facing increasing challenges in preventing alcohol abuse and excessive drinking. These include online and cross-border alcohol sales, alcohol marketing and advertising on social media, and the “tax war” with neighbouring countries.
“These challenges show the need to continue a strong coordinated Health in All Policies approach to further reduce alcohol-related harm. I can assure you that the EU will support Member States in their efforts also in the future”, notes Andriukaitis.
The NordAN international conference on substance abuse prevention takes place 11th – 12th October 2019 in Helsinki. The conference is organized by Nordic Alcohol and Drug Policy Network NordAN and EHYT Finnish Association for Substance Abuse Prevention. The program and more information about the conference can be found at https://la8021.wixsite.com/nordan2019
Commissioner Vytenis Andriukaitis is attending the conference Friday the 11th of October as a keynote speaker. He will be holding a speech at the conference at 12.45. Before that Andriukaitis will be available for media interviews at the conference sight in hotel Arthur (address Vuorikatu 19, Helsinki). Please note that questions for the Commissioner are asked to be submitted in advance.
Contacts
Media contacts and interview request to the Commissioner:
Inga Preikšienė
Personal Assistant to the Commissioner
+32 (0) 2 29 57754
inga.preiksiene@ec.europa.eu
More information about the NordAN conference:
Lauri Beekmann
Executive Director, NordAN
+372 52 61 884
beekmann@nordan.org
Juha Mikkonen
Executive Director, EHYT Finnish Association for Substance Abuse Prevention
+358 50 527 4780
juha.mikkonen@ehyt.fi
Links
About EHYT
Elimäenkatu 27
00510 HELSINKI
ehyt@ehyt.fihttp://www.ehyt.fi
EHYT Finnish Association for Substance Abuse Prevention works throughout Finland to promote healthy lifestyles. We work with people of all ages from children and young people to working age people and the elderly.
In addition to alcohol, tobacco and drug abuse prevention, our remit also encompasses gaming and gambling. Our aim is to improve well-being across Finnish society.
