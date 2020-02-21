Welcome to AI Finland 2020 – an event that focuses on sustainable intelligent manufacturing and company-research collaboration

International AI Finland 2020 event will take place on April 22, 2020 at Tampere Hall. The event focuses on sustainable intelligent manufacturing and company-research collaboration – in order to support the R&D and commercialization of Finnish AI. The goal of the event is to create a concept, AI Finland that annually connects companies with the best research in different themes and regions. The AI Finland event kicks-off from Tampere, the heart of the Finnish manufacturing industry.

Artificial intelligence is already part of our daily lives. As the amount of data and technologies evolve, countless opportunities open up for new artificial intelligence solutions and their applications. Finland has excellent starting points to benefit from this transformation – it is estimated that artificial intelligence will provide Finland with the most significant economic growth potential after the United States. In order to realize this potential, Finland must be able to learn quickly and apply wisely new technologies. Close company-research cooperation is a key aid in this.

AI Finland 2020 will be organized in April to bring together companies and top research and to support research, development and commercialization of Finnish artificial intelligence. The goal of the event is to create a concept, AI Finland that annually connects companies with the best research in different themes and regions.

– We hope the event will inspire new companies across the country to join an already extensive and active pool of artificial intelligence appliers and companies, and to further university collaboration with businesses, says AI Business Program Manager Outi Keski-Äijö from Business Finland.

The event will tour around Finland’s artificial intelligence cities and is now being held for the first time in Tampere, in the heart of Finnish industry. Tampere’s industrial history and long tradition in software development have created a fertile ground for the emergence of industrial artificial intelligence innovations and network. These lessons and knowledge on sustainable intelligent manufacturing will be shared at AI Finland 2020.

The conference is aimed specifically at companies and researchers interested in artificial intelligence, but is open to anyone interested in the topic. The event is held in English and free-of-charge, but requires registration. Programme and registration link will be updated on the event page: https://smarttampere.fi/en/ai-finland-2020-2/.