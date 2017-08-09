Western Union Becomes Money Transfer Partner and Shirt Sleeve Sponsor of Liverpool Football Club

9.8.2017 11:35 | Business Wire

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) and Liverpool FC today announced a multi-year partnership that will see Western Union, a leader in global payment and money transfer services, become an Official Principal Partner and the Official Money Transfer Partner of Liverpool FC. They will also become the Club’s first-ever Official Shirt Sleeve Sponsor - with the Western Union logo appearing on LFC shirt sleeves.

As the official Money Transfer Partner of Liverpool FC, Western Union will use its global cross-border digital transfer and payments platform to provide money transfer capabilities to the club. Western Union will offer fast, easy digital payments and money transfers for Liverpool Football Club and its fans, linking them to their home communities or to virtually anywhere in the world.

“The businesses of Western Union and Liverpool FC are both driven by our passion for bringing communities together, whether that be through moving money or delivering the excitement of football experiences,” said Jean-Claude Farah, President of Global Payments at Western Union. “This partnership goes far beyond a badge on a shirt, as we will be bringing our digital money transfer expertise to better connect Liverpool FC and fans around the world.”

Billy Hogan, Chief Commercial Officer and Managing Director at Liverpool Football Club, said: “Western Union is an instantly recognisable brand with a truly global footprint and we are absolutely delighted to welcome them as our first ever Shirt Sleeve Sponsor and official Principal Partner. We are very much looking forward to working with Western Union through this partnership to create new experiences and opportunities for our fans both in the UK and abroad.”

The two organizations mirror each other in their storied histories and truly global followings. Just as football powerfully transcends borders and brings people together, Western Union has a 160-year global brand history of connecting customers across more than 200 countries and territories. The 125-year-old Liverpool Football Club has more than 700 million active followers globally across television, social and traditional media.

“We are proud to celebrate a sport that unifies billions of people worldwide, and to work with a partner that so closely shares our values,” said Elizabeth G. Chambers, Chief Strategy, Product and Marketing Officer at Western Union. “Our customers are digitally-savvy and on-the-go, moving not just money but their human capital - their cultures, values and sporting allegiances. Like us, Liverpool FC has an active and diverse global following who want to be a part of something bigger and we can help them achieve this.”

Western Union continues to drive its ambitious digital expansion in countries across the world, and will harness its deep cross-border and fintech capabilities to improve the payments experience for the club as well as LFC fans, suppliers and business partners. Whether close to home or far afield, they can look to Western Union to help move money when, how and where they need it.

Western Union’s logo is the first to appear on the sleeve and sixth to appear on the shirt, since the inception of Liverpool FC.

The partnership will see Western Union benefit from a diverse range of LFC marketing and promotional rights, including digital and social media support, pitch side LED messaging, and branding across Anfield stadium, its fan lounge and the Club’s media channels. Also included are exclusive hospitality and conference opportunities, and access to International pre-season tours, Liverpool FC players and Legends.

To celebrate the launch of the partnership, Western Union will be offering Liverpool FC fans in the UK, Ireland, France, Denmark, Norway and Sweden a fee-free* money transfer promotion, running from August 10 through until the end of August.

The Western Union patch will be available free of charge to all LFC fans that have purchased a 2017-18 Liverpool FC shirt and will be available in-store and online from Sunday 27th August. Full details will follow on www.liverpoolfc.com.

* Western Union also makes money from currency exchange. When choosing a money transmitter, carefully compare both transfer fees and exchange rates. Fees, foreign exchange rates and taxes may vary by brand, channel, and location based on a number of factors. Fees and rates subject to change without notice.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is a leader in global payment services. Together with its Vigo, Orlandi Valuta, Pago Facil and Western Union Business Solutions branded payment services, Western Union provides consumers and businesses with fast, reliable and convenient ways to send and receive money around the world, to send payments and to purchase money orders. As of June 30, 2017, the Western Union, Vigo and Orlandi Valuta branded services were offered through a combined network of over 550,000 agent locations in 200 countries and territories and over 150,000 ATMs and kiosks, and included the capability to send money to billions of accounts. In 2016, The Western Union Company completed 268 million consumer-to-consumer transactions worldwide, moving $80 billion of principal between consumers, and 523 million business payments. For more information, visit www.westernunion.com

WU-G

About Liverpool FC

Founded in 1892, Liverpool FC is one of the world’s most historic and famous football clubs having won 18 League Titles, seven FA Cups, eight League Cups, five European Cups, three UEFA Cups, three European Super Cups and 15 Charity Shields.

As a socially responsible Club, Liverpool FC is proud of its heritage and plays a proactive role in its communities through its official charity, Liverpool FC Foundation. By delivering a range of award-winning programmes, the Foundation motivates and inspires children and adults, both at home and overseas, using football and the power of the Liverpool FC badge. Its contribution has been recognised by the award of a Community Mark from Business in The Community. Liverpool FC is a global brand and works with leading edge commercial partners around the world providing unparalleled commercial opportunities.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170809005400/en/

Contact information

Global Media Contacts (Assets available upon request)

Western Union US

Brad Jones, +1 (720) 332-1262

bradley.jones@westernunion.com

or

Western Union Europe

Liesl Smith, +44 (0) 20 8563 6347

liesl.smith@westernunion.com

or

Western Union Global

Pia De Lima, + 1954 260 5732 (US)

pia.delima@westernunion.com

or

Ingrid Sahu, +97 14 437 3656 (Dubai)

Ingrid.sahu@westernunion.com

or

FleishmanHillard for Western Union

Laura Fields, +44 (0) 20 8618 2908 (UK)

Laura.fields@fhflondon.co.uk

or

Justin Wolz, +1 (212) 453-2366 (US)

Justin.Wolz@fleishman.com

or

Liverpool F.C.

Liverpool FC PR Office, +44 (0)151 432 5686

PR-Department@liverpoolfc.com