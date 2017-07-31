Westinghouse Business Plan Includes Transformational Savings
31.7.2017 20:35 | Business Wire
Westinghouse Electric Company announced today that it has reached a critical milestone in the Chapter 11 bankruptcy process by submitting its five-year business plan to the company’s debtor-in-possession (DIP) financing lenders and the unsecured creditors committee on July 27.
“We are proud to take this important next step. Our five-year plan provides Westinghouse stakeholders, including our employees, customers and future investors, insight into how we will achieve conservative, sustainable growth over the term,” said President and Chief Executive Officer José Emeterio Gutiérrez. “We have already begun to align our operations to the plan and look forward to moving through the Chapter 11 proceedings in a swift manner.”
The plan integrates Westinghouse’s strategic initiatives, competitive landscape and market dynamics into a five-year financial forecast. Comprised of strategic transformation initiatives resulting in savings of $205 million in run rate earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) over the five-year term, the plan supports the successful operation of the company’s core businesses as well as the company’s New Projects Business. One component of these savings will be adjustment of the company’s global headcount; for fiscal year 2017 this will be approximately seven percent.
This milestone is another significant step in Westinghouse’s successful emergence from its Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Since filing for Chapter 11 on March 29, 2017, Westinghouse has obtained approval of an $800 million DIP financing package. Westinghouse has successfully negotiated a long-term services agreement with Southern Nuclear Co., an owner of one of the two U.S. AP1000 nuclear power plant construction projects.
Earlier today, the board of directors of Santee Cooper declared that they will not support the continued construction of the two Westinghouse AP1000 nuclear power plants currently under construction at the V.C. Summer site in South Carolina, USA.
Westinghouse is disappointed by the decision as the significant progress made on these two units – demonstrated by the recently completed installation of the entire nuclear steam supply system (NSSS) – will no longer go forward, limiting the ability of the citizens of South Carolina to have access to safe, clean and reliable energy. Westinghouse will work with SCANA, a valued customer, to determine the process under which safe and efficient project close-out is undertaken. Westinghouse will evaluate the implications of this decision on its business plan and its announced headcount adjustment in the normal course.
“While we respect Santee Cooper’s decision, we are extremely disappointed,” said José Emeterio Gutierrez, Westinghouse president and chief executive officer. “The South Carolina economy is sure to feel the negative impact of losing over five thousand high-paying, long-term jobs, as well as not having available the reliable, clean, safe and affordable energy these units would provide. Also, at a time when other nuclear plants are being retired, the U.S. energy sector is sure to feel the stunting impact of walking away from these two nuclear units.”
Westinghouse applauds the steadfast work completed to date by the project’s team. Meanwhile, the many benefits of the AP1000 plant design, including its passive safety features and strong licensing pedigree, continue to be recognized worldwide. Work continues on two AP1000 units at Georgia Power’s Vogtle site, under a long-term services agreement, and the world’s first four AP1000 units are nearing successful completion at the Sanmen and Haiyang sites in China.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170731005959/en/
Contact information
Westinghouse Electric Company
Sarah Cassella, +1 412-374-4744
Manager, External Communications
Email: cassels@westinghouse.com
www.westinghousenuclear.com
Tietoja julkaisijasta
http://www.businesswire.com
For more than 50 years, Business Wire has been the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Business Wire
Mavenir Systems, Inc. Acquires Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Business from Brocade Communications Systems, Inc.31.7.2017 23:05 | Tiedote
Mavenir Systems, Inc. (“Mavenir”) the leader in accelerating and redefining network transformation for Communication Service Providers (CSPs), announced today that it has acquired assets associated with the Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) product family from Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. (“Brocade”). This acquisition extends Mavenir’s leadership in network transformation and enhances its next-generation core network with a feature-rich, virtualized evolved packet core, expanded customer base, and advanced network slicing capabilities important to 5G architectures. The transaction includes all associated Intellectual Property (IP) including 22 granted and pending patents, a research and development facility in Mumbai, India and associated customer support and maintenance contracts. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/ho
Digi Communications N.V.announces the publishing of Report of legal acts...31.7.2017 20:33 | Tiedote
Digi Communications N.V.announces the publishing of Report of legal acts concluded by DIGI Communications N.V. in accordance with Romanian Law no. 24/2017 and Rule no. 1/2006 of CNVM and the Independent Limited Assurance Report on the information included in the current report issued by the Company in accordance with requirements of Law 24/2017 (Article 82) and Regulation no. 1/2006 Digi Communications N.V. ("Digi" or the "Company") announces that on July 28, 2017 the Report regarding legal acts concluded by DIGI Communications N.V. in accordance with Romanian Law no. 24/2017 and Rule no. 1/2006 of CNVM for H1 2017 was made publicly available on the Romanian Stock Exchange (“BVB”) and the Company’s website, while also being available with the Romanian Financial Supervisory Authority (“ASF”) and the Dutch Authority for Financial Markets (“AFM”). Addition
Digi Communications N.V. Announces the Publishing of Update to the Investigation by the Romanian National Anti-Corruption Directorate31.7.2017 20:32 | Tiedote
Digi Communications N.V. ("Digi" or the "Company") announces that on July 31, 2017 it published an Update to the investigation by the Romanian National Anti-Corruption Directorate. In connection with the investigation triggered by the Romanian National Anti-Corruption Directorate (“DNA”), which we have previously disclosed to the market and to our investors in the initial public offering prospectus dated 26 April 2017, in the supplemental prospectus dated 8 May 2017 (together, the “Prospectus”), as well as in the subsequent public reports, we inform you that, on 25 July 2017, RCS & RDS S.A. (the Company’s subsidiary) was indicted by the DNA in connection with the offences of bribery and money laundering, INTEGRASOFT S.R.L. (one of RCS & RDS S.A.’s subsidiary) was indicted for the offence of accessory to money laundering, while Mr. Mihai Dinei (member of the
The Pokémon Company International and Fathom Events Bring Pokémon the Movie: I Choose You! to Theaters for a Two-Day Cinema Event31.7.2017 19:08 | Tiedote
The new animated film Pokémon the Movie: I Choose You!, based on the globally popular Pokémon brand, is coming to movie theaters around the world for two days this November. The Pokémon Company International announced today that it has entered into an agreement with Fathom Events, the recognized leader in event cinema distribution, for international theatrical rights (outside of Asia) to the highly-anticipated movie. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170731005842/en/ Pokémon the Movie: I Choose You! (Photo: Business Wire) Pokémon the Movie: I Choose You! is an origin story highlighting Ash and Pikachu’s first meeting and their adventures as they search for the Legendary Pokémon Ho-Oh. The iconic pair encounter familiar faces along the way, new characters including Trainers
Biogen Appoints Anabella Villalobos Senior Vice President, Biotherapeutic & Medicinal Sciences31.7.2017 16:00 | Tiedote
Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) today announced the appointment of Anabella Villalobos, Ph.D., as senior vice president, Biotherapeutic & Medicinal Sciences (BTMS). Dr. Villalobos will lead Biogen’s BTMS organization in the delivery of high-quality, differentiated molecules to the clinic. She will report to Michael Ehlers, M.D., Ph.D., executive vice president, Head of Research and Development. “We are excited to have Anabella Villalobos join us at Biogen,” said Dr. Ehlers. “Anabella is a world-class drug hunter, a proven leader in medicinal sciences, and a champion of scientific innovation. Her experience in neuroscience and passion for drug discovery will help us create and advance the next generation of breakthrough medicines.” Dr. Villalobos joins Biogen from Pfizer Worldwide Research and Development where she most recently served as Vice President and Head of Medicinal
Kite Files the Industry’s First CAR-T Marketing Authorization Application in Europe for Axicabtagene Ciloleucel31.7.2017 15:30 | Tiedote
Kite Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq:KITE), a leading cell therapy company, today announced that it has submitted a Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for axicabtagene ciloleucel as a treatment for patients with relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), transformed follicular lymphoma (TFL), and primary mediastinal B-cell lymphoma (PMBCL) who are ineligible for autologous stem cell transplant. This application represents the first chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy submitted to the EMA. Axicabtagene ciloleucel is currently under review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and the FDA has set a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) action date of November 29, 2017. The MAA for axicabtagene ciloleucel is supported by data from the ZUMA-1 trial, which met the primary endpoint of objective response rate (ORR), with
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme