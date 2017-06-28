Westinghouse Names José Emeterio Gutiérrez President and CEO
28.6.2017 19:15 | Business Wire
Westinghouse Electric Company announced today that José Emeterio Gutiérrez has been named president and chief executive officer by the Westinghouse Board of Directors. He had served as interim president and CEO since June 2016.
This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170628006026/en/
José Emeterio Gutiérrez (Photo: Business Wire)
“It has been my honor to serve as interim president and CEO over the last year,” said José Emeterio Gutiérrez. “I am pleased to have been formally named as the president and CEO and I look forward to what we can accomplish as Westinghouse charts the course for our future.”
Gutiérrez joined Westinghouse Electric Company in 2008, serving as Nuclear Services technical director and regional vice president of Spain, leading all Westinghouse Services operations in Spain between 2008 and 2010. In 2010, Gutiérrez was named managing director and vice president for Southern Europe in Westinghouse’s Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region.
In April 2012, he was named senior vice president of Westinghouse’s global Nuclear Fuel and Components Manufacturing (NF&CM) organization. He served in this role until his appointment as interim president and CEO.
Gutiérrez began his career in the nuclear industry at ENUSA Industrias Avanzadas S.A. in Spain, where he held a number of fuel leadership positions over a period of 22 years. In his nuclear fuel director role at ENUSA, Mr. Gutiérrez was responsible for leading the Juzbado Manufacturing Plant and had full responsibility before the Spanish Nuclear Regulatory Commission.
Gutiérrez served as chairman of the Spanish Nuclear Society between 2009 and 2011, and has been a member of several European organizations, including Foratom and the European Nuclear Society. He also served as dean of the Business School of Westinghouse University, which is designed to prepare the Westinghouse workforce for the future.
Mr. Gutiérrez received a civil engineering degree from the Polytechnic University of Madrid and is a certified Westinghouse Customer 1st (continuous improvement) Green Belt.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170628006026/en/
Contact information
Westinghouse Electric Company
Sarah Cassella, +1-412-374-4744
Manager, External Communications
cassels@westinghouse.com
Tietoja julkaisijasta
http://www.businesswire.com
For more than 50 years, Business Wire has been the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Business Wire
TNT Express Operations Disrupted28.6.2017 19:35 | Tiedote
FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) today announced that the worldwide operations of its TNT Express subsidiary have been significantly affected due to the infiltration of an information system virus. While TNT Express operations and communications systems have been disrupted, no data breach is known to have occurred. The operations of all other FedEx companies are unaffected and services are being provided under normal terms and conditions. Remediation steps and contingency plans are being implemented as quickly as possible. TNT Express domestic country and regional network services are largely operational, but slowed. We are also experiencing delays in TNT Express inter-continental services at this time. We are offering a full range of FedEx Express services as alternatives. Updates on service availability will be provided periodically as systems are remediated. Customers seekin
WESTINGHOUSEN JOHTAMA KONSORTIO SAAVUTTANUT VÄLITAVOITTEEN EUROOPASSA KÄYTÖSSÄ OLEVIEN VENÄLÄISSUUNNITTEISTEN REAKTORIEN POLTTOAINETOIMITUSTEN DIVERSIFIOINNISSA28.6.2017 16:52 | Tiedote
Westinghouse Electric Company ja sen kahdeksan Eurooppalaista konsortiokumppania ovat saavuttaneet tärkeän välitavoitteen Euroopan ydinpolttoainehuollon diversifioinnissa. Konsortio on hyväksynyt VVER-440 polttoainenipun konseptisuunnitelman, joka on paranneltu versio Westinghousen edellisestä, Loviisan ydinvoimalaitokselle vuosina 2001-2007 toimitetusta, polttoaineesta. “Tämän tärkeän aloitteen myötä vahvistamme Euroopan energiaturvallisuutta toimittamalla polttoainetta venäläissuunnitteisiin VVER-440 reaktoreihin,” kertoo Westinghousen Pohjois- ja Itä-Euroopan varatoimitusjohtaja Aziz Dag. “Westinghouse on sitoutunut toimittamaan asiakkailleen innovatiivista VVER-440 polttoainetta, jolla on ensiluokkaiset turvallisuus- ja laatuominaisuudet, ja joka turvaa huoltovarmuuden”. Seuraavaksi polttoaineen lisensointiin ja käyttöön kussakin Euroopan maassa tarvittavat menete
GSMA Announces Winners of 2017 Asia Mobile Awards28.6.2017 16:00 | Tiedote
The GSMA announced the winners of the 2017 Asia Mobile Awards, which were presented this evening at the AMO Awards Ceremony and Dinner Reception, held at DaGuan Theatre in Pudong, Shanghai. The awards, which were hosted by news anchor Jason He, honour achievement, excellence and innovation in mobile communications across the Asia Pacific region. “We congratulate the winners and nominees of the Asia Mobile Awards here at Mobile World Congress Shanghai,” said Michael O’Hara, Chief Marketing Officer, GSMA. “Not only do the AMO Awards recognise the most innovative mobile technologies, products and services, they put a spotlight on the transformative impact of mobile communications for people, business and society across this highly diverse and dynamic region. Many thanks to all of our entrants, judges, sponsors and partners for supporting the 2017 Asia Mobile Awards.” The winner
YuppTV Collaborates with Fox Star Studios to Offer the Most-Awaited Collection of Movies on YuppFlix for Expat Community28.6.2017 15:30 | Tiedote
World’s largest player for South-Asian content, YuppTV, announced its partnership with Fox Star Studios, one amongst the leading production houses of today. As part of the non-exclusive association, YuppTV is set to feature an admirable collection of popular movies by the Fox Star Studios, including Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Jolly LLB2, Akira, MS Dhoni and Neerja, on its on-demand movie streaming platform, YuppFlix, which can be accessed by YuppTV users across the globe for expat community. Commenting on the association, Mr. Uday Reddy, Founder & CEO of YuppTV, said, “We are glad to announce our association with one of the leading production houses in India and offer the latest collection of movies to our global users. At YuppTV, we have always endeavoured to extend the best linear and on-demand entertainment solutions to our ever-expanding base of global users. The association will enable us t
Global Evolution Hits $5 Billion USD in Assets under Management on 10th Year Anniversary28.6.2017 15:00 | Tiedote
Global Evolution, a specialist emerging and frontier markets investment manager, today announced that assets under management have topped $5 billion USD for the first time ever on the heels of the firm’s 10th anniversary. “This milestone, reached in conjunction with our recent fundraising success, is a testament to the strength of our innovative investment philosophy and client-centric approach,” said Soren Rump, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Global Evolution. “We are a passionate team with deep industry expertise and operate with the sole intention of consistently exceeding our investors’ expectations.” Global Evolution actively manages emerging and frontier market sovereign investments for investors through pooled funds and segregated accounts. The firm offers five core long-only or absolute return investment strategies, including:
Biogen Appoints Catherine Steele Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs28.6.2017 14:30 | Tiedote
Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) announced today the appointment of Catherine Steele as Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs, effective July 17. Ms. Steele, who brings more than 25 years of public affairs experience to Biogen, will lead the company’s corporate, product, and internal communications as well government affairs and patient advocacy efforts. “Catherine is joining us at an exciting time in the evolution of Biogen,” said Chief Executive Officer Michel Vounatsos. “As we strengthen our pipeline, reaffirm our commitment to neuroscience and look to enter new therapeutic areas and markets globally, Catherine will play a crucial role in helping align our business with key public and patient audiences and establish Biogen with new stakeholders globally.” Ms. Steele most recently served as Global Head, Communications and Patient Relations at Novartis Pharmaceuticals,
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme