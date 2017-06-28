Westinghouse Names José Emeterio Gutiérrez President and CEO

28.6.2017 19:15 | Business Wire

Westinghouse Electric Company announced today that José Emeterio Gutiérrez has been named president and chief executive officer by the Westinghouse Board of Directors. He had served as interim president and CEO since June 2016.

“It has been my honor to serve as interim president and CEO over the last year,” said José Emeterio Gutiérrez. “I am pleased to have been formally named as the president and CEO and I look forward to what we can accomplish as Westinghouse charts the course for our future.”

Gutiérrez joined Westinghouse Electric Company in 2008, serving as Nuclear Services technical director and regional vice president of Spain, leading all Westinghouse Services operations in Spain between 2008 and 2010. In 2010, Gutiérrez was named managing director and vice president for Southern Europe in Westinghouse’s Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region.

In April 2012, he was named senior vice president of Westinghouse’s global Nuclear Fuel and Components Manufacturing (NF&CM) organization. He served in this role until his appointment as interim president and CEO.

Gutiérrez began his career in the nuclear industry at ENUSA Industrias Avanzadas S.A. in Spain, where he held a number of fuel leadership positions over a period of 22 years. In his nuclear fuel director role at ENUSA, Mr. Gutiérrez was responsible for leading the Juzbado Manufacturing Plant and had full responsibility before the Spanish Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

Gutiérrez served as chairman of the Spanish Nuclear Society between 2009 and 2011, and has been a member of several European organizations, including Foratom and the European Nuclear Society. He also served as dean of the Business School of Westinghouse University, which is designed to prepare the Westinghouse workforce for the future.

Mr. Gutiérrez received a civil engineering degree from the Polytechnic University of Madrid and is a certified Westinghouse Customer 1st (continuous improvement) Green Belt.

