WhereScape Announces Cloud Data Warehouse Automation for Snowflake

WhereScape, the leading provider of data infrastructure automation software, today announced WhereScape® automation for Snowflake, an offering designed to help IT organizations speed up the delivery of cloud-based data infrastructure projects. WhereScape will showcase the new offering this week during the TDWI Conference in Anaheim, Calif.

WhereScape automation for Snowflake automates key development and operations workflows for Snowflake customers based on the native functions, wizards and best practices of Snowflake and incorporates data warehouse modelling methodologies such as 3NF, dimensional and Data Vault 2.0. Snowflake provides cloud-based data warehousing solutions that deliver the performance, elasticity, scalability, concurrency and simplicity needed to store and analyze all of an organization’s data in one location.

“The combination of WhereScape’s data warehouse automation tools with Snowflake's zero administration service is perfect for enabling our customers to be successful with agile data warehousing,” said Kent Granziano, senior technical evangelist of Snowflake. “WhereScape automation for Snowflake makes it possible for organizations to start using Snowflake faster and more easily by simplifying and automating the design, build and population of data warehouse tables. Our customers will benefit from the effortless, simple, drag and drop interface, with which they can point at a source database, or even flat files, then load that data right into Snowflake with zero coding! That is agile.”

“Our health and life sciences clients rely on us to execute flawless marketing campaigns and deliver customer insights from across our many digital platforms,” said Peter Nilsson, Chief Technology Officer of Aptus Health. “To that end, we’re leveraging WhereScape’s ability to ease our design and implementation effort as we develop our fully-integrated warehouse on Snowflake. WhereScape's tools will save us thousands of engineering hours, promote implementation accuracy, and accelerate our time to delivery. And since WhereScape natively supports Snowflake, we can use the generated code without having to tailor it to our target environment—letting us focus on generating the insights that will drive our business forward.”

WhereScape automation for Snowflake includes:

WhereScape® 3D for Snowflake helping IT teams quickly and effectively tackle the upfront planning, modelling and design needed to rapidly put Snowflake to use. WhereScape 3D data discovery and profiling tools allow customers to more easily understand new data sources and leverage automation built for Snowflake to quickly build, test and iterate on prototypes with business users.

WhereScape® RED for Snowflake, an integrated development environment, providing IT teams the ability to develop, deploy and operate Snowflake data infrastructure faster. With built-in automation based on native Snowflake functions, wizards and best practices, customers can eliminate the time-intensive hand-coding involved in data infrastructure development. Advanced DevOps capabilities allow users to quickly establish new environments, continuously migrate changes and operate data processing in Snowflake – all with best practices automatically utilized. WhereScape RED for Snowflake automatically generates and maintains user and technical documentation such as data lineage, track back, and track forward for future reference, lifting a time-intensive burden off IT teams.

WhereScape® Data Vault Express™ for Snowflake, an integrated combination of WhereScape 3D and WhereScape RED embedded with Data Vault 2.0 specific capabilities, empowering teams to more practically deliver data vaults.

"Whether large or small, organizations today are grappling with the strategy, tactics and timing of moving on-premises data into the cloud," said Matt Aslett, Research Director of 451 Research. "Automating data movement and populating data warehouse tables in the cloud promises to smooth the transition path for IT teams, providing more time to focus on the business value of the transition and associated analytics applications.”

“IT faces enormous pressure to deliver decision-support information faster than ever before,” said Mark Budzinski, CEO of WhereScape. “As the growth of data doubles nearly every other year, organizations are increasingly feeling squeezed for resources and time. Many look to the cloud to address these challenges. We are excited to help Snowflake customers maximize their adoption of a cloud strategy and fast-track their use of Snowflake by addressing head-on the thrash and hidden costs of designing, developing, deploying and operating data infrastructure.”

