WhistleB: EU:n uusi ilmoittajia suojeleva laki muuttaa asioita, mutta yrityksillä on vielä tehtävää

Invitation: "The Next Generation of Whistleblowing in the Nordics” by Karin Henriksson, Co-Founder of WhistleB at the Nordic Light Seminar 6.2.2017 13:04:37 EET | Press Invitation

The burning issue of whistleblowing as a mean to combat corruption and other irregularities in organisations is highlighted at The Nordic Light Audit Executive Seminar 2017.