Wipro and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Partner to Offer Consumption-Based IT Infrastructure Solutions
25.7.2017 09:30 | Business Wire
Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced a partnership with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) to offer IT infrastructure solutions in a consumption-based or pay-per-use business model for enterprises. This model for IT infrastructure procurement and provisioning will be offered to both Wipro and HPE’s customers, globally.
As a part of this alliance, Wipro will leverage HPE Flexible Capacity to offer flexible and scalable IT infrastructure services in a consumption-based IT model, accelerate growth and enable digital transformation for its customers. HPE’s scalable, consumption-based IT model of provisioning and procurement coupled with Wipro’s industry-proven end-to-end suite of IT infrastructure services, and global delivery capabilities will enhance the security, agility, scalability of customers’ IT infrastructure, and help them ascertain and regulate the public cloud economics of their data centers.
Sharing the stage with Meg Whitman, Chief Executive Officer, HPE at the HPE Discover 2017 in Las Vegas, Abidali Z. Neemuchwala, Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director of Wipro Limited, highlighted the strategic importance of Wipro’s partnership with HPE to develop a true, as-a-service model of technology consumption for customers. He added, “This business model, an innovation in the IT infrastructure space, is a step towards enabling Wipro’s vision of an industry powered by ‘as-a-service model’ through variable pricing of the entire IT infrastructure value chain.”
Kiran Desai, Senior Vice-President and Head - Global Infrastructure Services, Wipro Limited, said, “We are very excited about our collaboration with Hewlett Packard Enterprise on the consumption-based IT model. We are confident that this business model will help us fulfill the requirements of our customers for truly on-demand, agile and secure IT infrastructure.”
Olivier Suinat, Senior Vice President, Global Sales at HPE, said, “Businesses need an agile IT foundation that can scale up quickly to accommodate growth and power new initiatives. Our collaboration with Wipro delivers the agility and economics of a public-cloud experience with the control and performance benefits of on-premises IT.”
About Wipro Limited
Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company. We harness the power of cognitive computing, hyper-automation, robotics, cloud, analytics and emerging technologies to help our clients adapt to the digital world and make them successful. A company recognized globally for its comprehensive portfolio of services, strong commitment to sustainability and good corporate citizenship, we have over 160,000 dedicated employees serving clients across six continents. Together, we discover ideas and connect the dots to build a better and a bold new future.
Forward-looking and Cautionary Statements
Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in our earnings, revenue and profits, our ability to generate and manage growth, intense competition in IT services, our ability to maintain our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which we make strategic investments, withdrawal of fiscal governmental incentives, political instability, war, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property, and general economic conditions affecting our business and industry. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. We may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf.
