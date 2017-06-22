Wipro Collaborates with Red Hat for Cloud Application Factory powered by Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform
Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced a collaboration with Red Hat, the world’s leading provider of open source solutions, to set up a cloud application factory designed to offer developers and IT teams a repeatable and rapid methodology for application modernization across public, private, and hybrid clouds. Wipro’s cloud application factory will have a dedicated services team that can help drive the strategy, design, and delivery of next generation applications globally, using Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform, Red Hat’s award-winning container application platform.
Enterprises often not just need to support legacy applications in a cost efficient manner, but also increasingly need to quickly develop new cloud-based applications that enable innovation and can drive business process transformation. Red Hat and Wipro recognize this challenge and have built a joint offering designed to address both requirements.
The Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform is the industry’s most comprehensive platform for cloud-native application development. As a flexible development platform, OpenShift spans across legacy and cloud environments so that customers can develop cloud-native applications without having to rewrite their legacy applications. Traditional applications can coexist alongside new, cloud-native and container-based applications.
In collaboration with Red Hat, Wipro provides dedicated IT consulting and services teams to help customers with application life cycle management, via specific roadmaps, frameworks, and best practices. From the initial discovery phase, to the strategy and design phase, and ultimately when customers are ready to build a production environment, Wipro and Red Hat teams will provide a scalable factory approach to developing next generation applications.
The Cloud Application Factory is designed to deliver key benefits, including:
- A consistent application platform for public, private, and hybrid clouds
- Reduced time to market for new applications and features
- A unified methodology developed by dedicated architecture experts
- Comprehensive interoperability planning of client’s legacy and cloud-native applications
- The ability to leverage the global open source community to drive innovation
Findings from a 2015 Oxford Economics study1 cite that 63% of IT and business exec respondents reported open source software would be critical to business agility over the following three years. As a result, to help better compete in the digital economy, many organizations are looking to open source solutions to find the flexibility and scalability they expect from the next generation of modern and agile cloud-native applications.
As an open source platform, Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform can help reduce the cost, and time associated with developing and modernizing enterprise applications. A 2016 IDC study on the business value of OpenShift, found that OpenShift enables customers to respond to market requirements faster by delivering business-critical, microservices-based applications with DevOps processes. These benefits include 66% faster application delivery times, $1.29 million average annual benefits per 100 application developers, and 531% average ROI over five years 2.
“We have strengthened our alliance with Red Hat to build and deploy an effective and scalable team execution methodology to meet joint customer interest, today and in the future,” said Andrew Aitken, General Manager and Global Open Source Practice Leader, Wipro Limited.
“It's exciting when considering the potential innovation that customers can enjoy with Wipro's Cloud Application Factory powered by Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform. This is really about helping to streamline customers’ time-to-market by deploying modern applications, in a scalable and repeatable way,” said Julio Tapia, director, OpenShift Partner Ecosystem, Red Hat.
About Wipro Limited
Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company. We harness the power of cognitive computing, hyper-automation, robotics, cloud, analytics and emerging technologies to help our clients adapt to the digital world and make them successful. A company recognized globally for its comprehensive portfolio of services, strong commitment to sustainability and good corporate citizenship, we have a dedicated workforce of over 170,000, serving clients across six continents. Together, we discover ideas and connect the dots to build a better and a bold new future.
Wipro’s Forward-looking and Cautionary Statements
Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in our earnings, revenue and profits, our ability to generate and manage growth, intense competition in IT services, our ability to maintain our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which we make strategic investments, withdrawal of fiscal governmental incentives, political instability, war, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property, and general economic conditions affecting our business and industry. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. We may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf.
Red Hat and OpenShift are trademarks or registered trademarks of Red Hat, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and other countries.
