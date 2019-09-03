World's Elite Specialists in Veterinary Rehabilitation - and Sports Medicine Meet in Ghent – Eagerly Awaited Standard Work is Going to be Presented by the Main Authors

In occasion of the official solemn launch of the latest interactive standard work of veterinary rehabilitation and sports medicine in companion animals, the Veterinary Academy of Higher Learning (VAHL) invites to the press event,

on Thursday, September 19th 2019, from 17:00 to 19:30 hours

at medieval castle Gravensteen, Sint-Veerleplein 11, 9000 Ghent/Belgium.

This event provides several highlights for you:

The worldwide leading representatives in the field of physical medicine, rehabilitation and sports medicine are gathering for an international conference in Ghent/Belgium.

In this context, we are officially and solemn going to present the eagerly awaited standard work „Essential Facts of Physical Medicine, Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine in Companion Animals“ at castle Gravensteen.

The main authors (from Europe and USA) will attend the event and will be available for interviews. This also applies to the head of the sports medical supervision of the horse teams at the Olympic Games in 2016 and upcoming Games in 2020, who also is one of the book's co-authors

Two new, especially for veterinary medicine developed technologies are being presented at this live event

In Thailand there is one of the biggest physiotherapy-clinics worldwide. Its director, Prof. Monchanok Vijarnsorn, who is a close cooperation parter of VAHL, has also confirmed to come.

Please find more information on the book and on our event here: http://vbsgroup.eu/sites/presse

Your access:

Benutzername (User Name): vbs-press

Passwort (Password): Ghent2019