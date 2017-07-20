Xilam: H1 2017 Revenue: +67%
20.7.2017 19:00 | Business Wire
Regulatory News:
The Xilam Group (Paris:XIL) posted consolidated H1 2017 revenue of EUR 9.239 million, an increase of 67%. The revenue breakdown is as follows:
|In EUR 000
|30.06.2017 (1)
|30.06.2016
|Change
|New productions(2)
|4,571
|4,036
|+13.3%
|Catalogue
|4,652
|1,491
|+212.0%
|Other
|16
|21
|-23.8%
|Revenue
|9,239
|5,548
|+66.5%
(1)
unaudited data
(2) including subsidies and development
Solid growth
An excellent 1H performance was driven by the two main segments, Catalogue and New Productions.
Catalogue revenue tripled over the period, taking Xilam to the next level of its development. This increase stemmed from significant sales to both TV channels and digital platforms. In particular, sales to digital platforms jumped 149% to account for 40% of Catalogue revenue. Growth on the YouTube platforms is continuing its upward trajectory, with 1.12 billion views.
New Productions also performed well. This segment posted revenue of EUR 4.6 million, an increase of more than 13%, boosted by delivery of the latest episodes of Rolling with the Ronks! and further deliveries from season 5 of Oggy & the Cockroaches .
Strong international growth continues
International sales accounted for more than 67% of H1 revenue, an increase of over 194% during the period, thereby consolidating Xilam’s position as a global leader in the animation market.
Xilam content is now shown in more than 160 countries and in 600 million households.
Xilam has secured a number of major contracts for TV and on the leading digital platforms
On top of a solid revenue performance, the first half also saw the signing of several contracts that will further strengthen Xilam’s growth potential in the coming years:
- The signing of a global distribution agreement with Amazon for its two flagship series Oggy & the Cockroaches and Zig & Sharko
- The signing of an agreement with Netflix on three series that are currently in production
- The signing of a new agreement with the Disney Channel for the broadcast of Oggy & the Cockroaches in Germany
Also in the first half of the year, Xilam signed a master toy licensing agreement with Lansay, which should gradually increase merchandising revenue.
Record full-year 2017 revenue expected
After a successful first half to the year, the pace of programme delivery will increase in the second half, to account for two-thirds of 2017 deliveries. Xilam is confident that it will post record revenue in 2017.
Season 5 of Oggy & the Cockroaches already a success
Global advance sales for the new season of Oggy & the Cockroaches were exceptional, and the first programmes will be launched in the third quarter of 2017, notably on Gulli in France, Discovery in Italy, Disney in Germany and Cartoon Network for the whole of Asia.
The quality of this series, along with the projected global distribution and multi-platform programming, will give the Oggy brand unprecedented exposure.
A step-up in production capacity
The upgraded studios that came on stream in 2016 (in Vietnam, Lyon and Angoulême) are now fully operational, enabling Xilam to confirm its ability to deliver about 350 half hours of programmes in 2017-2020.
New series in development
Production of the Mr Magoo series began in early 2017, and Xilam is currently developing a number of new series, including:
- Coach me if you can
- Zig & Sharko 3
- Rolling with the Ronks! 2
- Petit Méchant Loup [Little Bad Wolf]
- The fabulous adventures of prince Moka
Coach me if you can and Zig & Sharko 3 are scheduled to enter production in the second half of 2017.
A stronger, more hands-on management team
To support its expansion, Xilam has strengthened its management structure with the arrival of François Bardoux (CFO), Morgann Favennec (Executive VP Development & Global Sales) and Nicolas Halftermeyer (SVP Marketing and Digital), and the internal promotion of François-Xavier de Maistre (Executive VP Organisation and Human Resources).
About Xilam
Xilam is one of Europe’s leading animation companies, producing and distributing original children’s and family entertainment content in both 2D and 3D formats across TV, film and digital media platforms.
Founded in 1995 by Marc du Pontavice, Xilam owns a catalogue of more than 2,000 animated episodes and 3 feature films including strong brands such as Oggy & the Cockroaches, Zig & Sharko, The Daltons, Rolling with the Ronks! and its first pre-school series, Paprika.
Broadcast in over 160 countries on all the major TV networks, these series are also breaking audience records on all the major digital platforms, including YouTube with over 2.2 billion views in 2016, ranking Xilam as one of the top global content providers in animation.
Xilam employs more than 400 people, including 300 artists, who are based across its four studios located in Paris, Lyon, Angoulême and Ho-Chi-Minh City in Vietnam.
Xilam is listed on Euronext Paris / Ticker: XIL / ISIN code: FR0004034072
Xilam is eligible for the PEA-PME investment scheme.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170720005960/en/
Contact information
Xilam
Marc du Pontavice – Chairman and CEO
François Bardoux – CFO
Tel: (33) 01 40 18 72 00
Tietoja julkaisijasta
http://www.businesswire.com
For more than 50 years, Business Wire has been the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
