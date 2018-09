Yamarin 63 Bow Rider – en ny modell for fartsfylt fritidsbåtliv

Yamarin 63 Bow Rider – a new sporty model for active leisure boating 20.9.2018 09:20 | Tiedote

Here’s another new Yamarin for the 2019 season: the more than six-metre-long bow rider is a splendid all-rounder for leisurely boating, especially water sports. The new Yamarin 63 Bow Rider represents the same modern yet timeless appearance and design as the Yamarin 88 Day Cruiser, the biggest Yamarin of all time launched at the beginning of September this year.