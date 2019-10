Yamarin 63 DC – en ny moderne daycruiser for morsomme og komfortable dager på sjøen

Yamarin 63 DC – modern new day cruiser for fun summer days on the water 23.10.2019 12:00:00 EEST | Press release

Yamarin continues to update its model range and is now introducing the Yamarin 63 Day Cruiser, the perfect choice for enjoying summer days on the water. The stylish and modern sister model to the Yamarin 63 Bow Rider, which was introduced last autumn, the Yamarin 63 DC has functional open space, first-class driving properties, the Yamarin Q system and numerous other features designed to enhance both practicality and enjoyment.