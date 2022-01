Yamarin 67 DC – toimiva ja tyylikäs uusi daycruiser

Yamarin 67 DC – a functional and stylish new day cruiser 21.1.2022 10:00:00 EET | Press release

Yamarin is launching a functional and stylish new day cruiser in a popular size class for the 2022 season. The new Yamarin 67 DC offers summer fun for eight with equipment and features from larger day cruisers that put the new model at the top of its class.