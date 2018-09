Yamarin Q-infotainmentsystemet gjør båtlivet lettere

Yamarin Q infotainment system brings new comfort to boating 19.9.2018 09:10 | Tiedote

The two new Yamarin models for the 2019 season, the 88 Day Cruiser and the 63 Bow Rider, are equipped with the advanced Yamarin Q infotainment system. The Yamarin Q's large and easy-to-use touchscreen brings together electronic charts, an on-board computer and an infotainment system as part of a motor boat’s basic set-up.