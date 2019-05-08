Yanfeng Automotive Interiors honors 12 top suppliers with European Supplier Award / Excellent performance from suppliers in Europe is recognized
Neuss, Germany - 8 May 2019.Yanfeng Automotive Interiors (YFAI), the world’s leading supplier of automotive interiors, recognized the outstanding achievements of its European suppliers with the Supplier Award. During a ceremony, 12 companies supplying YFAI with commodities including resin, plastics, trim and injection molding received the award in three categories at the European Headquarters in Neuss.
For "Supplier of the Year", "Distinguished Supplier" and "Supplier Excellence" winners in four sub-categories, YFAI evaluated its suppliers on multiple criteria. With its vision of the interior of the future, technology, development and innovation were particularly important for YFAI. Moreover, quality, cost, service and customer satisfaction were also assessed.
Total Research & Technology Feluy, which supplies YFAI with polypropylene compounds, earned a perfect score in all categories. For its outstanding performance, the Belgian company was named "Supplier of the Year."
"Total is a reliable partner that fully supports YFAI," said James Bos, Vice President, Global Procurement at YFAI. "We particularly value Total’s close collaboration with our engineering and innovation teams that has developed over the years.”
Vincent Stoquart, Senior Vice President Polymers and member of the Refining & Chemicals Management Committee from Total Research & Technology Feluy, said: “We are very grateful for their trust and proud of this productive partnership.
We’re looking forward to continuing to build a prosperous future together.”
This year's "Distinguished Supplier" Award went to two international companies: Vogel GmbH Kunststofftechnik from Germany and the Polish company Lys Fusion Poland Sp. z o.o. Nine companies received the "Supplier Excellence" award. Coatex NV from Belgium was honored for their high level of quality. YFAI gave the award for “Supplier Excellence – Technology and Innovation" to ILMA Plastica S.r.l. from Italy for the company’s achievements. ETG Elastomer Technik Gedern GmbH and the WBA Tooling Academy Aachen from Germany as well as the South African Principle Plastics (Pty) Ltd were honored for their high service standards. They received the "Supplier Excellence" award in the "Service" category. Finally, the Polish company ORSA-MOTO Sp. z o.o., Polydesign Systems S.A.R.L. from Morocco, the Italian Vulcaflex S.p.A. and the German C. H. Mueller GmbH were honored in the category “Customer Satisfaction.”
About Yanfeng Automotive Interiors:
About Yanfeng Automotive Interiors:

Yanfeng Automotive Interiors (YFAI) is the global leader in automotive interiors. YFAI is redefining how people relax, work and play in their vehicle interiors today and decades from now. Headquartered in Shanghai, the company has approximately 110 manufacturing plants and technical centers in 19 countries and more than 33,000 employees globally. They design, develop and manufacture interior components for all automakers. Established in 2015, Yanfeng Automotive Interiors is a joint venture between Yanfeng, one of the largest automotive suppliers in China and Adient, the global leader in automotive seating. For more information, please visit www.YFAI.com
