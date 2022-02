Ydinvoimalan kunnossapito hyötyi yhteisestä kehittämisestä

Nuclear plant maintenance benefited from joint development 9.2.2022 08:30:00 EET | Press release

The modelling of work processes that promotes the inclusion of the personnel was ideal for developing nuclear plant maintenance work. The method helped identify development needs and establish a shared understanding of daily routines and the important aspects of the flow and safety of work. The Finnish Institute of Occupational Health also released a non-technical guide that workplaces can use, regardless of their industry.