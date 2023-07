Yhdysvaltain presidentin Helsingin-vierailu keräsi näkyvyyttä kansainvälisessä mediassa

US President's visit to Helsinki attracts international media attention 24.7.2023 12:08:04 EEST | Press release

United States President Joseph Biden’s visit to Helsinki attracted a great deal of attention in the international media. The visit was mentioned in nearly 18,000 online media articles between 1 and 17 July 2023. Although a significant number of the articles focused on President Biden, Finland also got its share of the visibility.