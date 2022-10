YK:n lapsen oikeuksien komitean ratkaisu Al-Holin leiriä koskevassa asiassa

Finnish-Kazakh Intergovernmental Commission for Economic Cooperation to meet in Helsinki 10.10.2022 12:00:07 EEST | Press release

The Finnish-Kazakh Intergovernmental Commission for Economic Cooperation will meet in Helsinki on 11 October. Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Ville Skinnari will chair the meeting. The Kazakh delegation is led by Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Serikkali Brekeshev.