Yli 30 000 työntekijää Suomessa altistuu viitearvoa suuremmille radonpitoisuuksille työpaikoilla

Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority offers expert support to the European Emergency Response Coordination Centre (ERCC) 14.9.2023 14:15:01 EEST | Press release

The Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority (STUK) has the main international responsibility for providing expert support related to radiation and nuclear threats to the European Emergency Response Coordination Centre (ERCC) until the end of January 2024. In practice, the responsibility means that the ERCC can request expert support from STUK in evaluating internationally significant radiation events and their consequences.