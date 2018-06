Ylipäällikön päiväkäsky satavuotiaalle Puolustusvoimille 4.6.2018

UN Secretary-General António Guterres to attend Kultaranta Talks 4.6.2018 15:32 | Tiedote

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Press Release 23/2018 4 June 2018 United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres will attend the Kultaranta Talks event hosted by President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö on 17–18 June 2018. The foreign and security policy event will this year focus on the future of the international system. Secretary-General Guterres will deliver the event’s closing address on Monday afternoon. President Niinistö and Secretary-General Guterres will also have a bilateral meeting. The event will begin on Sunday at 18:00 with an address by President Niinistö. The President’s opening remarks will be followed by a discussion on the topic of Power and strength or a shared order? which will explore the challenges currently facing the rules-based world. Moderated by Tuija Talvitie, Executive Director of Crisis Management International (CMI), the panel consists of Miroslav Lajcak, President of the United Nations General Assembly, Carl Bildt, form