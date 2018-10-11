You can’t ski without snow – Fennovoima and Finnish Ski Association to team up

Fennovoima and the Finnish Ski Association have signed a collaboration agreement. Under the agreement Fennovoima will become an official partner for the X-Country Ski Team Finland A and the title partner for the U18 X-Country team.

The agreement is for two years and there is an option to prolong it for two more years. Fennovoima will also be a visible partner in the World Cup ski events in Ruka and Lahti.

Through this collaboration Fennovoima hopes to remind people about the connection between climate change mitigation and emissions-free nuclear power.

– Both Fennovoima and the Finnish Ski Association have a shared goal: we want to protect the Finnish winter. Finland’s top competitive skiers and recreational skiers will need snow to practice their sport also in the future. However, climate change is a threat also to Finland’s snowy winters. Emissions-free nuclear power is part of the solution to preserving the Finnish winter and winter sports, says Tiina Rytky, Fennovoima’s Communications Manager.

The Finnish Ski Association has also raised concerns regarding the snow conditions. In the Association’s new strategy, skiing conditions and future winters are highlighted as critical factors to safeguard the future of skiing as a sport.

– We are very pleased with the new partnership with Fennovoima. In addition to supporting cross-country skiing, Fennovoima and the Finnish Ski Association share the concern regarding climate change, as it directly affects our sport. We all want that both competitive and recreational skiing could take place in natural wintery conditions in the future as well. We hope that the climate perspective is strongly emphasized when making choices about future energy production forms, Mika Kulmala, Executive Director at the Finnish Ski Association comments.

The partnership between Fennovoima and the Ski Association will be visible also in ski events for the entire family on 17 March 2019 in Pyhäjoki and on 13 April 2019 in Oulu. At the events, anyone can take part in a fun-focused sprint ski race – either individually or with a team. Members of the X-Country Ski Team Finland A and the U18 team will be on hand to cheer on the race participants.

More information about the collaboration will be published at: www.fennovoima.com and www.hiihtoliitto.fi.

