Yrittäjän eläkevakuuttamisesta – savoksi tulkattuna!

Positive vibe in the equity markets continued, strong half-year for Ilmarinen 28.7.2017 12:09 | Tiedote

In January–June, the return on Ilmarinen’s investment portfolio was 3.8 per cent (-0.6 per cent in Jan–Jun 2016). At the end of June, the market value of investments stood at EUR 38.5 billion (30.6.2016: EUR 35.7 billion).