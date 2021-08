Yrityslainakanta supistui edelleen kesällä

Contraction of the corporate loan stock continued in the summer 31.8.2021 10:00:00 EEST | Press release

The stock of corporate loans[1] granted by banks decreased from June to stand at EUR 57.6 billion at the end of July 2021. In July, the stock of Finnish non-financial corporations’ loans fell below its pre-COVID level in March 2020. At the beginning of the pandemic, the loan stock grew rapidly, and it has contracted thereafter. The annual growth rate peaked in May 2020 (14%). The corporate loan stock has diminished since April 2021, decreasing at an annual rate of -3.6% in July. Finnish non-financial corporations have taken out less new credit than usual after the first months of the pandemic. Loan drawdowns during the last 12 months were down 16.9% from the same period a year earlier. New drawdowns of corporate loans picked up in June (to EUR 2.0 billion), levelling off to a usual moderate level in July (EUR 1.0 billion). The average interest rate on new loan drawdowns was 1.99% in July 2021. According to the Bank Lending Survey, the growth of corporate loans is expected to continue i