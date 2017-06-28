YuppTV Collaborates with Fox Star Studios to Offer the Most-Awaited Collection of Movies on YuppFlix for Expat Community
28.6.2017 15:30 | Business Wire
World’s largest player for South-Asian content, YuppTV, announced its partnership with Fox Star Studios, one amongst the leading production houses of today. As part of the non-exclusive association, YuppTV is set to feature an admirable collection of popular movies by the Fox Star Studios, including Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Jolly LLB2, Akira, MS Dhoni and Neerja, on its on-demand movie streaming platform, YuppFlix, which can be accessed by YuppTV users across the globe for expat community.
Commenting on the association, Mr. Uday Reddy, Founder & CEO of YuppTV, said, “We are glad to announce our association with one of the leading production houses in India and offer the latest collection of movies to our global users. At YuppTV, we have always endeavoured to extend the best linear and on-demand entertainment solutions to our ever-expanding base of global users. The association will enable us to offer the best movie catalogue by Fox Star Studios on our platform. We shall further continue to include the latest movies in our offerings and are affirmative that the users will enjoy the best movie catalogue on YuppFlix.”
YuppTV has been actively updating its offering of latest movies on YuppFlix, its dedicated platform for on-demand movie streaming. Users can access the latest movies on all YuppTV platforms, including the iOS and Android app and internet-enabled devices.
About YuppTV
YuppTV is one of the world’s largest internet-based TV and On-demand service providers for South Asian content, offering more than 250+ TV channels, 5000+ Movies and 100+ TV Shows in 14 languages. YuppTV recently received funding from Emerald Media, a Pan-Asian platform established by leading global investment firm KKR for investing in the media and entertainment sector, wherein Emerald Media acquired a significant minority stake in the company for US$50mn. Emerald Media is led by industry veterans Rajesh Kamat and Paul Aiello, supported by an experienced team of investment and operating executives. The platform primarily focuses on providing growth capital to media, entertainment and digital media companies. YuppTV had earlier raised its Series A round of funding from Poarch Creek Indian Tribe of Alabama.
YuppTV has 25000 hours of entertainment content catalogued in its library, while nearly 2500 hours of new on-demand content is added to the YuppTV platform every day. YuppTV offers Live TV and Catch-Up TV technology. It also offers YuppFlix, a movie on demand streaming service for Expat Market, and recently launched YuppTV Originals to bring forth unconventional story telling in collaboration with the top talent from the movie industry. Originals will be available in episodic format for the digital audience, exclusively on YuppTV’s platform. YuppTV is currently ranked #1 Internet Pay TV platform for South Asians living abroad and the largest Internet TV platform from premium content availability in India. YuppTV is the most downloaded Indian SmartTV app and it also boasts of 13 million mobile downloads with 4.0 user rating.
Visit www.yuppflix.com for more information.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170628005576/en/
Contact information
YuppTV
Pooja Diwan, +91 40 23555055
