YuppTV Teams up with Dharma Productions to Offer the Best of Movie Catalogue on YuppFlix

YuppTV, world’s leading OTT brand for South-Asian content has entered into an alliance with Dharma Productions, one of the most successful productions houses in India today. As part of the association, YuppTV users across the globe, excluding India, can now watch various blockbusters by Dharma Productions, including Kapoor & Sons, Ok Jaanu, Brothers, Baahubali: The Beginning (Hindi), Humpty Dharma ki Dulhania and more. The movies will be available on YuppFlix, an on-demand movie streaming platform by YuppTV.

Commenting on the association, Mr. Uday Reddy, Founder & CEO of YuppTV said, “We are happy to announce our partnership with the Dharma Production, one of the most renowned hubs for cinematic brilliance. The association is set to present our global users with an exciting collection of blockbusters by Dharma, including Baahubali: The Beginning (Hindi), Kapoor & Sons and more. We are affirmative that our users across the Globe will enjoy the latest and popular cinema on YuppFlix.”

YuppTV has been actively refreshing its movie catalogue. YuppFlix, the on-demand movie streaming platform by YuppTV, offers its users latest and exciting collection of movies that are rigorously updated. Users can access the latest movies by Dharma Productions on YuppFlix.

About YuppTV

YuppTV is one of the world’s largest internet-based TV and On-demand service provider for South Asian content, offering more than 250+ TV channels, 5000+ Movies and 100+ TV Shows in 14 languages. YuppTV, recently received funding from Emerald Media, a Pan-Asian platform established by leading global investment firm KKR for investing in the media and entertainment sector, wherein Emerald Media acquired a significant minority stake in the company for US$50mn. Emerald Media is led by industry veterans Rajesh Kamat and Paul Aiello, supported by an experienced team of investment and operating executives. The platform primarily focuses on providing growth capital to media, entertainment and digital media companies. YuppTV had earlier raised its Series A round of funding from Poarch Creek Indian Tribe of Alabama.

YuppTV has 25000 hours of entertainment content catalogued in its library, while nearly 2500 hours of new on-demand content is added to the YuppTV platform every day. YuppTV offers Live TV and Catch-Up TV technology. It also offers YuppFlix, a movie on demand streaming service for Expat Market and recently launched YuppTV Originals to bring forth unconventional story telling in collaboration with the top talent from the movie industry. Originals will be available in episodic format for the digital audience, exclusively on YuppTV’s platform. YuppTV is currently ranked #1 Internet Pay TV platform for Indians living abroad and the largest Internet TV platform from premium content availability in India. YuppTV is the most downloaded Indian SmartTV app and it also boasts of 13 million mobile downloads with 4.0 user rating.

