ZeroStack’s Private Cloud Business Soars in Singapore

ZeroStack, Inc., creators of the self-driving on-premises cloud, today announced that the Singapore market has been a global hotspot for its private cloud solution, adding three new customers and three new ecosystem partners to its global lineup since the last quarter. Customers include one of the largest technology companies in Singapore and JTEC Enterprises, a new regional MSP business. ZeroStack’s new partners are well-established Singapore entities with local and regional reach and include cloud arena specialists PTC Systems and Sunway Pareto.

“With ZeroStack’s unique on-premises cloud solution, we are building an ecosystem of partners and a channel that helps both sell through MSPs and directly to enterprises,” said Joel Norton, ZeroStack’s Regional Manager Asia South at M5 Technologies. “There’s a groundswell of interest in private cloud in South Asia, and we are promoting ZeroStack’s self-driving cloud vision to meet and even exceed the demands of this market.”

“JTEC’s goal is to become a leading private/hybrid enterprise cloud provider for businesses across all industries, and ZeroStack enables us to offer a turnkey yet full-featured on-premises cloud option,” said Desmond Chong, Director and Founder - JTEC Enterprise. “Our customers want the business agility and cost-effective infrastructure that a self-driving private cloud can deliver, and ZeroStack will be a key to our success among enterprises.”

“PTC Systems is a leading IT system Integrator specializing in providing enterprise data management solutions to enterprise clients, and we pride ourselves on partnering with the best technology vendors to deliver effective solutions to our customers,” said S. S. Lim, Managing Director at PTC Systems. “After reviewing a number of on-premises cloud solutions, we selected ZeroStack because it is truly a best of breed, leveraging machine learning to close the skill gap we see commonly with our customer base.”

Sunway Pareto, part of the global Sunway Group, is a reseller of private cloud solutions throughout South Asia. “ZeroStack leverages machine learning to enable a self-driving cloud, and as such it makes it easy for us to deliver robust yet simple cloud solutions to our customers,” said Eric Sng, CEO at Sunway Pareto. “Our customers are anxious for effective private cloud solutions, and we expect to make rapid progress with them thanks to ZeroStack.”

ZeroStack uses intelligent software to deliver a self-driving, fully integrated private cloud platform that offers the agility and simplicity of public cloud at a fraction of the cost, along with the control, security, and performance of a private cloud. We leverage advances in distributed computing, computer science and AI to self-manage your on-premises cloud coupled with a Software-as-Service (SaaS) portal to handle management and operations with complete health monitoring and predictive analytics. Founded by senior engineers from VMware and Google, the company is funded by Formation 8 and Foundation Capital, and is based in Mountain View, California. For more information, visit http://www.zerostack.com or follow us on Twitter @ZeroStackInc.

