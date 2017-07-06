ZRG Partners Acquires HM Long Global Partners, Bolstering Growing Global Life Sciences Executive Search Practice

6.7.2017 14:00 | Business Wire

ZRG Partners, recognized as the fastest growing search firm in the Americas, has announced the acquisition of certain assets of HM Long Global Partners and the hiring of key leaders, expanding one of the most dynamic global Life Sciences recruiting teams in the world.

As part of the asset acquisition agreement, Helga Long, formerly the Chair and CEO of HM Long/RSVP Group, is joining ZRG Partners with a prestigious career. Helga is considered one of the world’s top executive search professionals in the Life Sciences sector, as measured by her body of work in this niche. She has helped companies globally for over 30 years with senior level talent acquisition. Prior to her merger of HM Long Global Partners and RSVP, Helga spent 10 years with another leading global search firm as a Vice Chairman of the firm’s Life Sciences Practice. Helga will remain as the CEO of HM Long Global, a division of ZRG Partners, and after the integration of the assets, will assume the role of Chief Client Officer in ZRG’s global Life Sciences practice working with the ZRG team in supporting clients around the world.

Joining Helga will be several key leaders and support team members who have been working together for over a decade including Charles Rohaut, Managing Director in France. Derick Haire will join as Senior Client Partner in Texas, as well as Lydia Coleman in Virginia.

Commenting on the acquisition, Larry Hartmann, CEO of ZRG Partners related, “Our current Life Sciences team, led by Adam El Din, as Global Practice Head and David Fortier, North American Leader, have delivered amazing results the past few years. The addition of Helga Long and the team creates the most powerful super-boutique solution for Life Sciences clients globally. We could not be more excited about the addition of the entire team that has worked together in the market for years.”

Helga Long stated, “I am thrilled to join a platform where the focus is on the client and how we can serve them best. ZRG’s sophisticated, client centric data and analytics approach in the search process will only enhance the level of work our team has already been doing in the market and create even stronger client partnerships. The alliance with ZRG creates a true 1+1 = 3 combination. I look forward to continuing to serve my clients in delivering top life science talent globally as part of this dynamic organization.”

Adam El Din commented, “I am delighted that Helga, Charles and their team are joining ZRG partners. Our team will capitalize on our expertise and network to offer our clients a partnership second to none.”

About ZRG Partners

ZRG Partners is a progressive mid-sized global executive search firm that uses a proven, data-driven approach. For over 17 years, clients have trusted ZRG Partners to recruit top talent around the world. ZRG Partners is recognized as one of the fastest growing executive search firms in the industry driven by the firm’s client focused, results driven approach grounded in integrity.

