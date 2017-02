Jussi Teijonsalo GreenEnergy Finland Oy:n toimitusjohtajaksi

Finnish solar expertise set to eclipse competition at European Business Awards 10.1.2017 10:30

GreenEnergy Finland (GEF) is a blazing representative for Finland in the European Business Awards (EBA). A true solar energy innovator in an industry known for its progressive mindset can go far in the competition, believes Miko Huomo, Managing Director of GreenEnergy Finland.- Since innovativeness, corporate ethics and success form the main criteria for the contest, I am confident about our chances, Huomo says. Selected to represent Finland in its own category (companies with an annual turnover of less than 25 million EUR) in September 2016, GEF is now eagerly waiting for February when the best companies will be awarded the prestigious ‘Ruban d’Honneur’ status. From this elite crowd, the contest winners will be chosen and finally announced at the EBA Gala in June. The public will get to vote for its favorites online. The Awards, now in its 10th year, is Europe’s largest business competition, celebrating business excellence and best practice in the European business community. T