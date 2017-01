People with foreign background provide almost two-thirds of population growth in Helsinki

16.1.2017 15:15 | Helsingin kaupungin tietokeskus

In early 2016, there were 89,878 people with foreign background living in Helsinki. Foreign background refers to people both of whose parents or the only parent known have been born abroad. Of those with foreign background 83 per cent had been born abroad and 17 per cent in Finland. Slightly more than half of them had a European background, almost one-quarter an Asian and almost one-fifth an African background. In early 2016, those residents with foreign background made up 14.3 per cent of Helsinki’s population. These data are from a fresh publication from Helsinki City Urban Facts Office.

In Finland, the population is also recorded statistically with regard to their mother tongue, and in early 2016, there were 88,132 people with a foreign mother tongue (other than Finnish, Swedish or Sami) living in Helsinki, making up 14 per cent of the city’s population. The most common foreign mother tongues are Russian, Estonian, Somali and English.

Residents with a Middle East or North African mother tongue are increasing

By 2030, the number of Helsinki residents with a foreign mother tongue is forecast to reach 164,000 – 170,000, which would be about 23 per cent of the population. Those with a Middle East of North African mother tongue would then be the largest group of people with a foreign mother tongue.

In 2015, the international net migration gain from people with a foreign mother tongue amounted to 3,563 in Helsinki, which is roughly as many as a year earlier. Those with a foreign mother tongue move to Helsinki from abroad, but also from other parts of Finland. Within the Helsinki Region, their migration flows as a whole go from Helsinki outwards to the rest of the region.

Largest number of foreign mother tongue speakers in the Eastern Major District

In early 2016, over one-quarter of those people in Helsinki who had a foreign mother tongue lived in the Eastern Major District, where their share of the population was 22.6 per cent. The North-Eastern, Western and Eastern major districts together were home to over 70 per cent of the largest foreign language groups, i.e. those whose mother tongue was Russian, Estonian or Somali. Those whose mother tongue was English most commonly lived in the Southern Major District.

In November 2016, the unemployment rate among foreign nationals in Helsinki was 26.1 per cent. Unemployed foreign nationals then amounted to 7,425, which was almost one-fifth of all jobless in the city. The employment situation of foreign-background residents varies greatly depending on their country of origin.

Theme website on foreign-background residents in Helsinki

In October 2016, Helsinki City Urban Facts Office opened a website presenting data on foreign-background residents in the capital. It presents statistics on people who have a foreign mother tongue, a foreign citizenship or who have foreign background, namely their population structure and population projection, migration, housing, education and employment. These facts and figures are updated continuously as new data become available. The publication now appearing is based on data from the website.