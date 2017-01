MFA: Finland names MP Ilkka Kanerva as its candidate for the post of OSCE Secretary General

16.1.2017 15:32 | Ulkoasiainministeriö (UM) / Utrikesministeriet

Press release 8/2017

16 January 2017

Finland names MP Ilkka Kanerva as its candidate for the post of OSCE Secretary General

Finland nominates Member of Parliament Ilkka Kanerva as its candidate for the next Secretary General of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE). The term of the new Secretary General will start on 1 July 2017. Many of the participating States are expected to put up their own candidates for the post.

In 2008, Kanerva served as Finland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and OSCE Chairman-in-Office. In 2014–2016, he served as President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (OSCE PA). His current post is OSCE PA’s Special Representative on Mediation.He has been an MP from 1975 without interruption. Kanerva has served as a minister in several government terms, for example, as Minister of Employment and Minister of Transport.

The second term of the current Secretary General Lamberto Zannier from Italy will end in June 2017. The Secretary General will be elected by the 57 participating States of the OSCE.

